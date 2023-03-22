WHITEHALL — The Whitehall school board elected not to make a change to its public comment protocols at Monday night’s meeting, although several attendees spoke in support of doing so.
The board has faced consistent pushback since changing the public comment period to only one session at the start of meetings, a move made in the wake of the 2021 controversy about an email sent out to students through the student-led Gay Straight Alliance, which included a survey many parents felt was inappropriate for minors.
Prior to the controversy, two public comment periods were part of each board meeting, with the first taking place early and being limited to items on the agenda while the second one followed after business had been conducted, with no such stipulations. The second comment period no longer exists.
Board president Rachel Mitteer defended the board’s choice not to change the comment period by citing several other school boards in the surrounding area, Montague’s included, that do not have two comment periods in their meetings. She added that the Montague board notes that their meetings are not public community meetings, but business meetings.
The board was not unanimous in this opinion; Shannon McGoran, who was absent from Monday’s meeting, sent an email that Mitteer read aloud, supporting a return to two public comment periods. Tim Cross, who was elected to the board last fall in part as a result of pushback to the board’s handling of the public comment issue, made a motion to discuss the policy in a work session. Superintendent Jerry McDowell replied that the discussion taking place Monday had been decided upon in lieu of a work session discussion, and no one supported Cross’ motion to put it to a vote.
Treasurer Jim TenBrink also defended the board’s current policy against charges that it is not transparent, saying he is happy to have discussions about school board issues in other settings and would also support an extension of the current public comment limit to five minutes from the current three. He added, though, that in his opinion past public commenters would take “creative liberties, let’s say” with the limitation that comments be limited to agenda items, part of the reason changes were made.
Mitteer added that when there were two public comment periods and parents spoke during the first period about items not on the agenda, the board would have to stop them and parents grew concerned their voices were being stymied.
In the public comment period prior to the board’s discussion of the issue, several local residents also supported a return to two public comment periods. Among them was county commissioner Kim Cyr, who cited his own commission’s meetings having two public comment periods and stated he felt that was the most effective way to address the issue.
Contentious issues weren’t the only things on the menu Monday night, however. The Business Professionals of America squad that competed at the state finals earlier in March were well-represented as several team members joined the meeting as the school spotlight. The BPA had 19 competitors at the regionals in Grand Rapids, and nine of those 19 earned spots at the national competition, which is set for Anaheim, Calif. Apr. 26-30.
The financial analyst team of Addy Bernhardy, Natalie Conners, Allie Van Antwerp and Maddie Wegner were regional champions. Logan Montgomery earned runner-up in C# programming, and the small business management team of Lola Buckner, Jack Houtteman, Liam Szegda and Lucy Zamojcin also earned a runner-up spot to score a trip to the national finals.
Each of the nine Vikings shared what being part of BPA has done for their personal and professional development. Both the board and multiple public commenters that followed expressed pride in the group’s accomplishments and comportment.
The board also conducted some routine business in the meeting, including approving bids from Boardwell, White Lake Electric and White Lake Glass to be part of planned renovations to White Lake Area Community Education. McDowell noted that the facility, which includes a day care, is responsible for more kids now than ever.
The board also approved the purchase of a new bus for special education students. Mitteer said normally the board would purchase used buses, but none were available. Board trustee Steve Aardema added that “every six or seven years you’ll run into this issue,” with a new bus needed when used ones are unavailable. He noted that because the special-education buses have to do more traveling due to their servicing the entire district footprint, it’s important the district is fully prepared in case one of the buses were to break down.
McDowell added another financial note by reporting that per state law, the district must spend surpluses in its food fund, and the district has a large one in the six figures. The district is planning a renovation to the Ealy Elementary School cafeteria that will use up the surplus money.