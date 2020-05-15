WHITEHALL – The Whitehall District School Board of Education will have three seats open at their upcoming November 2020 election.
Two of the three seats to be filled are regular six year terms. These two seats are currently held by Shannon McGoran and Brad Johnson.
These six year terms will run from January 1st, 2021 through December 31st, 2026.
The third seat available for election is a partial term. For this seat there are two years remaining on the original six year term. This seat is currently held by Sara Mussman on a partial term to complete the seat vacated by Shon Cook.
The remaining two years of the original six year term will run from November 2020 through December 21st, 2022.
Candidates who plan to seek office must file an Affidavit of Identity and a Nominating Petition. The affidavit and petition forms are available to obtain and also to be filed after completion at the Muskegon County Clerk’s Office.
The forms will need to be filed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020. A minimum of 40 and up to 100 signatures is required. There is an option to pay a non-refundable fee of $100 in lieu of petition signatures.