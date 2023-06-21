WHITEHALL — The Whitehall school board unanimously approved its budget for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting Monday night in the Viking Athletic Center, but for the second straight meeting a lot of oxygen was taken up by the discussion of whether age-inappropriate books were being made available in the school library.
Superintendent Jerry McDowell presented the district's process for addressing content complaints by district parents late in Monday's meeting. The process was determined based on recommendations from the district's legal representation, Miller Johnson, and a five-minute video from the firm was shown.
In the video, attorney Kevin Sutton said the most important thing when addressing this topic was that a district has a consistent process and follows it. He cited a 1982 Supreme Court case, Island Trees School District v. Pico, in which the court held that a book's removal from a school library constituted a violation of the students' First Amendment rights, as an example of how stringent the bar needs to be to justify removal of a book.
Whitehall's process, McDowell said, consists of six steps once a complaint is made: A review process is initiated internally; a committee is formed involving five WDS staff members, who are kept anonymous to protect them from potential harassment; the complainant is asked to detail grounds for objection, including an impact statement from the person who interacted with the material in question; that statement is provided; the review team makes a determination; and that determination is shared with the complainant.
The process, McDowell said, recently resulted in the removal of a book from the school's library. While the removed book was not named, McDowell said it came out in 1996, which was when the novel Push, the lone book mentioned by name at May's board meeting, was written. He added that the book had been purchased by the school in 2011 and only checked out twice while it was in the library, most recently in 2018.
Two other unnamed books, McDowell said, have seen objections lodged by district parents. One was not found to be in a district library, and another was a book of poetry for which a process is ongoing. McDowell said the latter book has only been checked out once, some 13 years ago, since the district acquired it.
The district does have a policy allowing parents, if they choose, to proactively require their permission for a student to check out a specific library book, or any book at all. During board discussion, president Rachel Fekken asked McDowell if books would be reviewed prior to the district's purchasing them, and McDowell replied that the district could consult with library professionals when weighing book purchases. The superintendent added with a small smile that if there's a book in the library that perhaps shouldn't be there due to objectionable material, student chatter is liable to alert personnel to such a book, and that it is impossible to prevent students from seeking out mature material somewhere if they are determined to do so, citing social media and video-sharing.
During the budget hearing, school finance director Steve Aardema noted student enrollment is projected to decline by 20 across the district from last year, but an increase in state revenue will offset that decline. He noted that one elementary school position will be left unfilled, but several new personnel are being added to the district.
Also during the meeting, at McDowell's invitation, resident Shelby Kesteloot, who said he lives just across the street from the VAC, presented a proposal for a crosswalk at the Colby and Franklin street intersection. He said he has noticed drivers not showing sufficient caution at the intersection as kids cross, and even crossed the street wearing bright-colored clothing himself one day and noticed drivers essentially ignoring him. He said his 13-year-old sister lives with him and his wife and he wants her to be safe. Kesteloot said the state transportation department has not answered his proposals, but has found that the law allows a school board to propose a crosswalk at any intersection within 1,000 feet of school grounds. The board thanked him for his presentation.