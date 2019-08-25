WHITEHALL – Whitehall District Schools is hoping an early start this Tuesday will help its students to be fully prepared to begin is academic year which starts in full the day after Labor Day (Sept. 3).
Whitehall is one of three public school districts in Muskegon County which has received a waiver from the Michigan Department of Education to start school before Labor Day.
“The goal is to get everyone in and acclimated during these sessions so that on Tuesday after Labor Day we can dig right in and get our learning happening,” said Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell.
McDowell said this Tuesday there will be two half day sessions for all grades.
At the secondary level (middle school and high school) students are expected to attend a half day, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. It will follow an abbreviated schedule. Transportation will be provided on a regular bus schedules. Bus schedules will be available on the district website and parent portal this week, said McDowell.
A 5 p.m.-8 p.m. session will be available for parents and guardians to attend, meet their child’s teachers and get information.
At the elementary level, students will attend the 8 a.m.-11 a.m. or 5 p.m.-8 p.m. sessions. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will be opportunities to explore the building, drop money in the lunch account, confirm bus schedule and any address or phone number changes.
McDowell said the elementary sessions will look very similar to the open houses the last couple of years, but that attendance will be taken.
The superintendent said parents are encouraged to register their child online. “We find that has saved parents a lot of time and provides better customer service.”
Teachers will report to their classrooms this Monday (Aug. 26), and will also be in school on Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for the following Tuesday, including making modifications and adjusting schedules.
“We all know teachers don’t just work on those days. They work year around. They put in a ton of effort,” the superintendent said. “You’ll see the classrooms are set up, our curriculum work is happening and our staff has been preparing for the kids all summer long.”
Free Breakfast
One change for this year is all students will be offered breakfast at all four buildings beginning the Tuesday after Labor Day. Breakfast will be free to all students.
The district’s food service department was awarded a $330,000 grant in collaboration with two other districts - Montague and Holton to provide breakfast for all students for the next three years.
“Our elementary students have been offered breakfast the last couple of years,” added McDowell.
The superintendent describes the servings as “grab and go breakfast.” Students can eat them in the 15 minutes between when buses arrive at the building and classes begin.
“The idea behind having breakfast at school is students won’t be fighting hunger,” he said.
McDowell said the school lunch program also offers “healthy, nutritious and great tasting food.”
During the school year the superintendent said there will be a couple of no school days for students. During those days teachers will be analyzing data, making adjustments to their lesson plans, modifying instructional groups and doing instructional development to improve their skill sets.
Viking Center
This fall the new Viking Center fieldhouse is expected to be completed and operational.
“The big thing on the inside is we’re waiting for the concrete to get to the appropriate moisture content before we are able to put on our flooring” McDowell explained. “Some metal flashing remains to be installed to seal building. It will help reduce moisture.”
The superintendent said the facility will provide space for a variety of activities.
“It’s going to meet needs for students. We know opportunities to participate in activities, athletics or programs outside of the school day leads to higher levels of student engagement and higher levels of student engagement leads to higher academic performance,” he said. “We will have many different ways for kids to get involved in the facility. It will provide an opportunity to create new ones we haven’t even thought of.”
The Viking Center will provide space for athletics, arts and the academics.” It’s the home of our robotics teams, after school classes, activities. The large meeting room will be available for study tables and study groups.”
McDowell said the public will be able to use the facility at designated times, like the remainder of the community center.
“We anticipated the walking track will be used heavily by the community, that there will be basketball leagues and that we will continue to have different specialty programming after school hours and potentially during school hours. It is going to be a task for management of outside groups and outside agencies to figure out best how to use the facility in conjunction with our school community. I think people will be surprised at the number of community groups and agencies who will want to use our facilities on a daily basis.”
The elevated walking track will be 1/7th mile per lap.
McDowell expects a soft opening at the middle of October to the beginning of November. “We should be well prepared to be underway when the snow falls.”
Facilities
“Our buildings are looking great. All one has to do is drive around Whitehall District Schools and they will recognize that our maintenance staff and our teachers take great pride in our facilities, said the superintendent. “If you ask me, in the eight years I’ve been here things have never looked better, things are functioning well and is efficient in a mechanical sense.”
Those visiting the campuses will see some new, consistently designed school signage. “We have a couple more signs to get in place - the Viking Center and a few directional signs.”
Programs
The district will be adding programs for students who are looking forward to new opportunities.
At the secondary level the district will be increasing its focus on engineering and technology. It is adding a computer aided design (CAD) class that provides direct credit to most of the state’s universities and colleges. It will increase applied physics offerings. and added a meckatronics class which is a mechanic and electronics course.
At the middle school the district is adding a project based class. “It will be taught by former 8th grade science teacher Susan Tate,” McDowell said.. The class will be offered on block schedule format in which students will design and deliver learning opportunities which will impact the community.
“One of the exciting components is our conversation with Lakeshore Museum Center as it relates to Hilt’s Landing, and the development of an outdoor learning center for our students,” said McDowell.
A small group has been formed to look at potential programming, and a maintenance study has been completed on the facilities which were used for the Michigan Heritage Museum. “Things have gone as planned, and if anything, we are ahead of schedule,” explained McDowell. “The Hilt family has been generous in their commitment to use that land as an educational resource and an environmental place of learning for the community.”
New Staff
McDowell said the district has over a dozen new teachers this fall. He said the openings have resulted from some people moving with their families and several retirements.
Gabe Knowles is returning after a year at Penn State University. “We’re excited to have him back at a fourth grade position. He took a year’s leave to do some work at PSU in science and outdoor education.”
McDowell added, “We’ve been able to hire great teachers, we’re extremely excited about.”
He added that the district is always looking for substitute teachers, bus drivers and support staff.
New staff members include: Dean Buntley, science teacher; Jenelle Darke, first grade teacher; Alexys Coleman, music/choral teacher; Kelly Cribbs, first grade teacher; Kevin DeMarla, special education teacher; Penny Evert, Transportation supervisor; Heidi Fagan, special education teacher; Jamie Goulet, first grade teacher; Tessa Hagen, Occupational therapist; Tyson Jasperse, physics teacher; Kyle McGrew, math teacher; Brian Milliron, social studies teacher; Tanya Napler, secretary; David Porter, Transportation/bus aide; Rebecca Risedorph, social studies teacher; Nikki Reese, kindergarten teacher; Elaina Schlukebir, special education teacher; Jeremy Sheaffer, industrial arts teacher; Chelsea Thompson, lunch/playground aide; Stacy VandenBosch, art teacher; Emily Zoellmer, fifth grade teacher; Christina Adamson, Title 1 intervention tutor; Josh Anderson, special education teacher.
Budget
“We are in good financial standing,” reported the superintendent. “We have a budget that is balanced, in fact has a small surplus. This allows us to meet the needs of our kids as we move forward. We’ve been real proactive in the use of our economic resources and been good stewards of the community’s funds. This does not mean we don’t have needs that have gone unfunded by the state. Our special education costs, our transportation costs our behavioral and mental health needs in the classroom continue to be met, but are extremely costly.”