WHITEHALL — As the May 2 special election approaches, Whitehall District Schools is hosting public forums in hopes of selling voters on the need to approve a millage renewal it's placed on the ballot. Thursday evening's was the third such forum, and superintendent Jerry McDowell said more are expected in April.
"It's the opportunity to ask questions and secure the projects and see what we have going on," McDowell said. "(We hope people) recognize that these are needs that the district has, and that it's part of a long-term plan."
If approved, Whitehall schools would sell $32.375 million in bonds to the district that would pay for a variety of upgrades in the schools. The biggest two expenditures, which between them will take up over half the funds, are a large batch of improvements at the high school (highlighted by a secured-entry front office that would be built to the left of the existing entry doors) and a replacement of the aging HVAC systems at the middle school and at Ealy Elementary School.
The millage rate would remain at 7.000 mills if voters approve the request, with the timeline on that rate extending an additional five years, from the current expiration date in 2034 out to 2039. McDowell noted that Whitehall's 7.000 mill rate is the third-lowest among Muskegon County districts, ahead of only Mona Shores and Fruitport; this is at least in part due to higher home values in those districts generating high tax revenues. Reeths-Puffer has the highest mill rate in the county, McDowell said, with Montague second.
Along with McDowell, Whitehall school board vice-president Christopher Mahoney was on hand to field questions. Only a handful of district residents turned out; two were there just to listen, while a few others asked questions, some pointed and some more general.
Many questions centered around the aforementioned two major projects. There was a discussion regarding the 2020 construction of the Viking Athletic Center and whether those funds could have been directed toward the HVAC replacements. Another discussion targeted the security improvements the district hopes to make with the new entryway. At one point, given that the 7.000 mill rate continues to be pushed further into the future, as it was when a 2016 bond issue was approved, the question was raised whether the school could simply ask for a rolling 7.000-mill rate rather than regularly coming back to the voters with new requests. McDowell replied that, for legal reasons, the school has to ask for specifics when seeking taxpayer funds, so simply requesting a rolling rate to fix issues as they arise is not possible.
As was discussed at the January board meeting when the bond issue was approved, McDowell noted that at the time the high school was built in the early 2000s, security recommendations were not what they are now. With the unfortunate nationwide rise in school shootings, it's become commonplace to construct one secure entry in the front of the building as opposed to a centrally-located office inside, as Whitehall currently has.
While most of the funds will go towards the larger projects, the district is also seeking funds for some smaller issues as well, such as building a couple of new classrooms and replacing the playground at Shoreline Elementary School, making district-wide technological and security improvements, such as outdoor HD security cameras and server upgrades, and purchasing new school buses. There is also a plan to build a secure entryway at White Lake Childhood Center, similarly to the high school.
A small portion of the funds would also go towards athletic facilities - resurfacing the track is on the agenda - and McDowell said if other projects come in under budget the school may revisit the possibility of getting a turf athletic field at the football stadium.
"We've had the opportunity to explain that some of the stuff is breaking," McDowell said; he noted the HVAC systems up for replacement are failing. "We replace as we can. Some small project concerns, some independent concerns or individual concerns, and then some people that are thinking broader too, like what would it look like down the road?"
Another informational session is scheduled for Apr. 12, after spring break, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the VAC, and McDowell said the district also plans a presentation to the Rotary Apr. 11.
"I would imagine there will be one to two more each week up until the election," McDowell said. "We continue to put information out on our Facebook site. We're adding to our website. There's four different documents on there now, including the prioritization list. Everything we put out, too, any questions, we say email or call. So we're open to all of that."