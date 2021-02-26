WHITEHALL – On Saturday, Feb. 20 a crew of Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center workers were dispatched to handle a sewage leak in downtown Whitehall.
According to director Dave Johnson, the leak was due to a malfunctioning sewage valve just off of of the bike trail near the old Pinheads Bowling Alley on Lake Street.
Johnson said he wasn’t sure when the leak began, but information began popping up around 10:30 a.m. on Facebook. Workers were then dispatched along with a vacutrux (vacuum truck) around 11:30 a.m.
Johnson said he first learned of the spill from a co-worker of his Matt Farrah.
Using the vacutrux to vacuum up the mess, they then had to shut off the malfunctioning valve. Johnson said the work lasted until 3:00 p.m.
He said that he wasn’t sure what caused the valve to fail, but he did say there was a hole in it, and it could have been caused by corrosion.
“It is in a problematic area. It has a lot of groundwater seepage in that area. And that manhole tends to get flooded with the ground water, said Johnson
“And I know our maintenance crew was there to look at it last year, and they were unable to get to it because of all the ground water there. So it is somewhat problematic in that sense.”
The valve is currently shut off. Johnson said that the Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center will wait until the end of the Spring snow melt to repair it.
He doesn’t believe the temporary shut off will create any problems.