WHITEHALL – The local National History Day (NHD) team continues to impress with four students placing in the top 10 of their respective divisions at this year’s national competition.
Earlier this month student Laura Thielman had a documentary she made for the competition featured on the Smithsonian Learning Lab’s website. That same documentary earned her a seventh-place finish at NHD in the junior division for individual documentaries.
However, in addition to Thielman’s success Whitehall students: Allison Tate, sisters Amelia and Alison Chen also placed.
Last year, when Tate was an eighth grader, she received first place for a project that focused on the controversial pharmaceutical drug thalidomide. The drug was determined to be the cause of at least 10,000 babies born with birth defects, and thousands of miscarriages.
This year, as a freshman, Tate received second place in the senior individual exhibit category. Her focus was on Brownie Wise who was famous saleswoman credited with popularizing Tupperware.
The theme this year for NHD was breaking barriers, and Wise according to Tate broke barriers for women in the business world. She created a method of marketing that is now commonly called a “Tupperware party” also known as party plan marketing; a form of marketing where a salesperson hosts a shopping event in home for people that might be interested in buying such products.
Tate said the secret to her success she believes is she chooses topics other participants would typically consider. Also, she said she works hard on her exhibit, trying to make it something worthy of a museum.
Her display this year was meant to mimic the experience of a Tupperware party hosted in the 1950s.
Alison and Amelia Chen both ranked in their own individual categories. Alison, the older of the two, participated in the senior individual performance category.
Her project focused on Anna Mae Wong who was a Chinese-American Actress who was active in the 1920s. She is considered to be the first Chinese-American Hollywood movie star.
Alison said that during that period of filmmaking it was rare to have a person of Asian descent acting on screen. Instead, white actors in yellow face were typically hired to portray Asians on screen.
Amelia Chen did her project on the Mercury 13, a privately funded program that put 13 women through the same physiological tests that male astronauts undertook for NASA. The program took place during the 1960s, and paved the way for future women becoming astronauts.
Amelia received fourth place for the junior division best individual website for her project.
This was the first time both sisters ranked at the national level. Alison said with the COVID-19 pandemic she felt disconnected from the competition and the goal ahead of her; but placing high in the competition made her feel like it made it all worth it.
For more information about NHD visit: https://www.nhd.org