Whitehall High School's chapter of the Business Professionals of America enjoyed a strong performance at the Jan. 13 regional competition at Davenport University. Three Whitehall students won regional events: Kya Mahoney in Economic Research, Logan Montgomery in C# Programming and Avery Jura in Extemporaneous Speech.
The BPA is a career and technical student organization that helps students pursue skills needed for careers in business management.
In addition to those regional champions, several other Whitehall BPA members earned spots at the state competition, set for the Amway Grand Plaza March 9-12. Runners-up included three team competitors: the small business management team of Lola Buckner, Jack Houtteman, Liam Szegda and Lucy Zamojcin; the Financial Analyst team of Addy Bernhardy, Natalie Connors, Allie Van Antwerp and Maddie Wegner; and the Global Marketing team of Ryne Christensen, Blake Dennis, Ryan Goodrich and Chloe Jensen.
Corbin Vanderstelt finished third in Banking and Finance, and Arianna Black was fourth in Legal Office Procedures. Rounding out the state qualifiers for Whitehall were Zamojcin in Interview Skills and Molly Beda in Extemporaneous Speech, each finishing fifth.