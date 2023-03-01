Whitehall was the first of two local school districts to take advantage of a free field trip program at the Wildlife Center at Legends Ranch in Bitely. Whitehall Middle School visited the ranch in February, chaperoned by teachers Kurt Huizenga and Tom Sheesley, with Montague's Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School slated to participate this year as well. A total of 130 students visited, 65 each day.
The idea of the free field trips was one that occurred to director Robert Sergi in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic struck before he could turn them into reality. Since then, Sergi has brought aboard a team, led by Whitehall graduate and former Hesperia athletic director Tony Grimard, that has put that plan into action.
"That's the first time Robert's had a team to have his ideas be made a reality," Grimard said. "To know this was an idea in his head a few years ago and now it's making its way to kids, teachers and administrators around the area, that's very gratifying to bring his ideas to life."
The facility is a nonprofit organized in 2016, with the accompanying 24,000-square foot building constructed in 2018. The center's stated goal is to promote ethical hunting through conservation and outdoors education. Grimard said the center has one of the largest collections of taxidermied animals in the world, with over 3,100 of them. ("Everything from an elephant to a porcupine," Huizenga said.)
The animals aren't simply there as trophies, though; Huizenga said the Whitehall students that visited for the field trip learned a lot about how hunting serves as a method of conservation for animals' habitats.
"If you get a chance to go to this place and you understand this guy harvested all these, you couldn't even wrap your brain around it," Huizenga said. "I've barely caught any fish, and this guy harvests all these amazing exotic animals. And it's not just some guy making a ton of money buying stuff. It goes back to the conservation of the animals, the survival of the ancient species and why we do that."
The field trips are funded by various fundraisers the center puts on, including twice-monthly wild game dinners and the sale of artwork; Grimard was at the Safari Club International convention in Nashville working on the latter in February. He added that the dinners have a different theme each month; January's dinners went to the center's first-time hunter program, and February's supported the field trips. Future months will benefit the center's Purple Heart hunt, which supports wounded veterans (Grimard called that event "really special" and said he was able to invite his father-in-law, a Purple Heart recipient from the Vietnam War, to take part last fall) as well as the youth challenge hunt, which helps kids with physical or developmental challenges take part in the sport.
The school trips, Grimard said, have two sections. Larger groups are often divided in half, with one group going on a nature walk (ideally it is a snowshoe walk, but conditions didn't allow for that on Whitehall's visit) and eating lunch around a fire pit while the other group tours the building before they switch.
Grimard said he's been pleased with how the trips have gone and how the center has been able to handle both bigger and smaller schools; larger districts like Whitehall can split their visits over two days.
"Even the smaller schools, we're there two and a half or three hours," Grimard said. "We pack a lot of activities into 3 hours."
The center, Grimard said, provides all transportation fees and waives the usual entry fee to the center for field trips. School districts do not pay anything out of pocket.
"It's a point of pride for me, as a former teacher, to be able to provide this," Grimard said.
Unsurprisingly, the response has been terrific, with nearly three dozen schools lined up for this school year. Grimard said he'd only been in talks with one district that couldn't make a trip happen this year but expressed interest in doing so next year.
"They're loving it," Grimard said of the students who visit. "They really are. Any kid loves going on a field trip as opposed to being in class. Even the conservation facts we're giving, the animals that are from all over the world, from Africa, exotic animals. Some kids don't get to see those, whether they're alive or preserved. The kids have enjoyed it."
The Whitehall students enjoyed the chance to see their school district shouted out on the nature walk as well. Grimard said the center got signs made for each of the districts that locked in a visit and placed them somewhere along the walk.
"They gave the kids kind of a conservation passport and they went through it, everything from hunting licenses, antlers versus horns, waterfowl banding, green hunts for conservation, poaching and snares, turkey conservation, elephants and why they are allowed to be hunted and stuff like that," Huizenga said. "Lots of interesting stuff that the kids weren't expecting.
"Kids who you wouldn't think would be interested latched on and were interested. Some of them said on the way out that it was a lot better than they expected."