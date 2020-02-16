WHITEHALL – The city council is fine with continuing to subsidize the public bus system route through July 1, but the future is in question with the low numbers of riders.
The council discussed the city’s future support of Muskegon Area Transit System’s (MATS) Route 115 from Muskegon to Montague, which includes the City of Whitehall, at a work session last Tuesday evening.
Council members who shared their views are supportive of continuing to support the bus system with budgeted funds in 2018, but are questioning continuing the subsidy beyond July 1.
In 2018, the city budgeted $19,750 to subsidize Route 115 in the MATS’s 2018-2019 budget year. Route 115 is only transporting 2.7 to 2.8 riders per hour, according to MATS statistics.
Tuesday, City Manager Scott Huebler said MATS has been able to secure some grant funds so has only spent 53% of the subsidized funds.
“MATS maintains they can use the funds and maintain the route to July 1st,” added Huebler.
The City of Montague has contributed $43,450 and Dalton Township has provided $15,800.
“There are two questions,” Huebler opened the discussion “Are we okay to let them use the balance of our funding, and my recommendation is ‘we should’. We’ve already basically written them the check. If there is no bus service after July 1st there is at least a few months to let people who’ve relied on that form of transportation to seek alternate means.”
The other question, he said, is will the city continue subsidizing the bus service?
What the public transportation will look like is also under discussion by MATS and the County of Muskegon.
Consultants hired to make recommendations of public transportation in Muskegon County have recommended streamlining bus service in the urban Muskegon area, and replacing a bus route with a Uber-like, on-demand transportation service.
A public forum on the recommendation will be held this Wednesday (Feb. 19) at 6 p.m. at the Muskegon Community College’s Sturrus Technology Center at 388 W. Clay St. in downtown Muskegon. An open house to share information will be held that day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herman Ivory Terminal, 351 Morris Ave., Muskegon.
Huebler said the discussion on future funding can come in a couple of months when the city begins to put together its 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Or, he added the council could decide now not to fund the bus system.
“I’ve communicated with Montague and they are very concerned about increased expenses,” the city manager added. “They put in the lion’s share of this year’s amount with about $43,000. I also touched base with Roosevelt Park, Muskegon and Norton Shores. They did not fund MATS the two prior years. Muskegon put in about $90,000 this year and is being asked to put in $200,000 next year. They are sharing the same concerns.”
He added, “2.7 to 2.8 riders per hour makes it a very expensive endeavour.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ellie Dennis asked if changes in the service would impact future discussions.
Huebler replied that, even with changes, MATS indicated it will still need subsidies.
“I don’t have a problem with letting them use the rest of whatever it is they didn’t use because it was already been in our budget,” said council member Scott Brown. “I didn’t agree with it being in our budget, but I didn’t happen to be there to vote on it. As far as anything in the future, I asked at two meetings when the guy who runs the MATS thing was here and couldn’t answer the question and I haven’t seen anything since. I want to know what the ridership is in Whitehall. I don’t care what the ridership is from Muskegon. I want to know how many people in Whitehall use the bus service.”
Brown said he thinks it is wrong that there are communities on the route who don’t contribute to it. Whitehall Township doesn’t contribute to it and the bus goes to Walmart and the old Plumb’s plaza in the township.”
Dennis replied, “It’s tricky. There may be someone from Whitehall who wants to go to Walmart. Then you’re hurting the people in Whitehall.”
Council member Sean Mullally said it’s difficult to have a discussion without knowing “what’s in the air.”
Currently there are four bus stops in Whitehall all along the Colby Street corridor.
Council member Dick Connell said he supported allowing MATS to use the current subsidy. “As far as the future, I don’t think at 2.8 people per hour the money is being well spent. I think we have got a lot of places to use that amount of money to benefit more people.”