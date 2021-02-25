WHITEHALL – Denis Koegel is a high school English teacher at Whitehall High School and recently won a $2500 grant from State Farm for use in implementing his plan for a new way to teach and connect with his students during this time of Covid and beyond.
With another Whitehall teacher, Jessy Thompson, Koegel hopes to use the grant to purchase equipment and set up a recording and production studio to enable students to record podcasts, blogs and video broadcasts to communicate with each other and implement conversations in the broader world.
During the week of Jan. 11, teachers in Michigan were asked to submit their innovative teaching ideas for an opportunity to win State Farm ® Teacher Assist grants.
200 submissions were submitted and reviewed, and of those, 40 teachers across Michigan, including Koegel, were each awarded a $2500 grant to boost their efforts – a total of $100,000 to Michigan classrooms.
According to Annette Martinex, State Farm Senior Vice President, “(State Farm was) heartened by the immense response received from teachers sharing their solutions to overcoming challenges. Congratulations to the winners. We are proud to support you and help you reach your goals!”
The grant is part of State Farm’s mission to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams.
In discussing the challenges of teaching during Covid in his application, Koegel noted, “Remote teaching is not as simple as merely shifting what is normally done in class to a Zoom call. It has been imperative that teachers find ways to connect to students in a variety of engaging ways.”
One of the ways, Koegel has met the challenge is to develop a weekly podcast called “Toil and Trouble.”
“It allows us to come up with a concept of what we’re doing in class and have a general literary discussion – the way writers and readers talk about literature and writing,” he explains.
“With the studio, we can bring that to the next level where we can engage in critical thinking to make meaning out of a text, moving them to a higher level of critical thinking and working on basic communications skills.”
During remote learning, students recorded their own podcast of themselves discussing a book.
“It produced some of the most sophisticated analysis I’ve seen from sophomores,” Koegel observes. Having the proposed recording studio will surely expand the opportunities for such work.
The grant money will be received in late March, and Koegel indicates, “We have a space in the high school, and we’ll buy the equipment to set up the studio by the end of this year. Next year we’ll offer opportunities through our classes or extracurricular activities. We were planning a course in broadcasting anyway, so this fits in well.”
Koegel teaches sophomore English, both general education and honors level, and also this year a pre-AP course. He suggests that prior to Covid, it was his primary goal to develop these classes into something more than the general English class.
He wanted to teach writing and reading, of course, but was trying to find a way to make those skills relevant to the real world.
“One of the things we’ve done is argumentation,” he explains. “We look at op-eds and what’s going on in the world. We try to find ways to meet the academic standards but also the needs of this moment in history.”
With this in mind, both he and Thompson worked with the documentary “The 13th,” concerning the 13th amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery. They looked at the way we form arguments and debate based on facts.
“Everyone gets excited about debate,” he comments, “because they think it’s just arguing with one another. But debate forces you to engage with the topic and how to make a relevant, rational argument in an ethically sound way.”
Thinking back on his 17-year career in teaching, Koegel discusses how education has changed.
“Technology has become a much bigger component. When I taught in Florida for a year, we were just piloting an on-line grade book program. Now that’s standard. Also, everyone has a Chromebook. We have many more tools at our disposal. And it’s not just to be flashy; it’s substantive, and it’s a skill kids can take outside of high school.”
Koegel’s request for assistance in developing a recording studio recognizes the growing importance of technology in communication and using it to help students find their voice and impact the world around them. With the new technology, they will be able “to connect with a wide range of people and add their voice to the larger conversations in the world,” Koegel stated in his application for the grant.
“Through this broadcasting program, students will have the opportunity to share their voice in a meaningful way and possibly connect with other students around the country and the world. The program will allow me and other staff members to reinforce lessons about what it means to be a digital citizen and how to civilly and ethically contribute to discussions with a broad audience.”
For these reasons, he is certainly grateful for the grant money and the options for creative teaching it will provide.
Now in his sixth year at Whitehall High School, Koegel says it’s been a unique year. After a time of partial remote learning, the teachers at Whitehall are currently back to teaching in-person with smaller class sizes and appropriate Covid precautions.
Given the challenges of this year, he praises the staff and students at Whitehall, saying, “I can’t emphasize enough how supportive the Whitehall District is – the staff, the community in general.
I feel blessed to be a part of it here. Our District leadership gets credit for how we transitioned to remote learning and back to in-person. I’m so proud and appreciative of the way they gathered input from everybody, and that our kids are in a good place all things considered.”
Asked what originally drew him to teaching, Koegel acknowledges that when he started college at Michigan State, he really didn’t know what he wanted to do and just decided he’d figure it out as he went along. Then he realized that, although he had not been a particular good student in high school himself, he did enjoy school, and decided to pursue a career in education.
He has no regrets, saying, “This is the most rewarding and joyful job. Every day is exciting and new.”