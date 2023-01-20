Whitehall teacher Jan Klco and junior Megan LeaTrea are one of 16 teacher-student teams selected to travel to Hawaii this summer to participate in Sacrifice for Freedom: World War II in the Pacific Student & Teacher Institute. The event is put on by National History Day and sponsored by the Pearl Harbor Historic Site Partners.
Klco announced her and LeaTrea's selection Monday at the Whitehall school board meeting, eliciting a round of applause from the crowd in attendance.
National History Day said in a press release that 68 teams applied for the trip, which is all expenses paid and takes place June 20-26. The teams selected choose a hometown hero from their area who's memorialized or buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. From now until June, they will research the chosen soldier and deliver a researched eulogy for them at the cemetery during their trip.
The program will culminate with students developing a profile for their chosen soldier which will be published online at NHDSilentHeroes.org during the 2023-24 academic year.
“Programs like this one help to share the true sacrifice of freedom," said Neil Yamamoto, Education Outreach Coordinator, Battleship Missouri Memorial, in the release. "It allows young students, our future leaders, to honor those who have paved the way for their future success. It’s such an honor to have these students and teachers sharing the stories of their hometown heroes in hopes that it will further connect them to a war fought so many years ago.”
Past teacher participants noted that the Institute was a significant professional development experience that changed how they viewed World War II in the Pacific. Student participants reported that the research and Hawaii-based learning activities challenged their thinking and expanded their perspective of history.