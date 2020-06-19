WHITEHALL – Two Whitehall High School students who have recently completed their junior year, this coming week will be joining students from the U.S. and around the world in exploring a key issue during the World Affairs Seminar, June 22-25.
Unlike past years when the seminar was held on the campus of Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Gabriel Bass and Shelbie Noel will be joining students from 30 nations virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Through this one-week global issues summer camp, World Affairs Seminar’s vision is to enrich high school students with better understanding of world problems through: exposure to current issues from diverse perspectives, discussion and problem-solving, interactions with youth from other countries, opportunities to develop solutions, and platforms from which to present and defend ideas.
Its mission is to build strong international leaders and foster peace and understanding among participants, staff and speakers in an environment of open dialogue where innovative, rigorous academics are offered through programs that focus on global issues.
The two students are being sponsored by the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club which, through a team of club members, interviewed Whitehall and Montague high school students for the opportunity. Five students were selected in February for the seminar which was then planned for on-campus at Carroll University. Bass and Noel have agreed to join the seminar virtually.
The 2020 World Affairs Seminar theme is Hunger in a World of Plenty. Each delegate will have her or his own story and perspective. By the end of the seminar, each delegate will know the stories of others and will have gained skills to help them shape the world they will inherit.
The 2020 virtual World Affairs Seminar will include: An international diplomacy exercise based on food chain issues; virtual field trips to a variety of food production facilities; engaging dialogue around the topics of food chains and food insecurity, hunger at home and abroad, rethinking world food production and distribution systems.
Keynote presenters will be: Dr. Kelly Ottman, Milwaukee School of Engineering (Milwaukee, WI); Neal Patel , Amazon (Seattle, WA); Eilish Zembilci, Center for Strategic and International Studies (Washington, DC); and representatives from Rotary International.
Bass is the son of Randal and Tracy Bass. He is a leader on the high school chess team, plays in the jazz band, has participated in robotics, is a member of the Business Professional of America and the Environmental Club. He serves at the student run credit union and serves on its advisory board.
Noel, the daughter of Karrie Noel, plays soccer, is an Osteoscholar and is a member of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County’s Youth Advisory Council. She has participated in the National History Day for three years and a student director for the middle school production.
Throughout the last 34 years, the World Affairs Seminar has covered timely and significant topics, including human rights, world hunger, globalization, nuclear arms control, international economics, environmental issues, global health, security, and global leadership, all with an emphasis on ways students can make a difference now and in the future.
World Affairs Seminar (WAS) was founded in 1977 by Professors Dr. Gaylon Greenhill and Dr. Dale Brock. Dr. Brock became the first WAS general manager.Greg Means (231-740-4129)
Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club