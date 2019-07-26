WHITEHALL – The City of Whitehall has been on the cutting edge of the new law allowing recreational use marijuana by moving full-speed toward licensing facilities which would produce and sell the drug inside city limits.
However, the city council last Tuesday evening voted to slow down the process and take a closer look at a couple of provisions in the recreational and medical licensing draft ordinances the city planning commission has recommended to the council which will have the final say.
In fact, it’s not certain the council will approve the current drafts or modified ordinances.
Currently, the city does not allow production, testing or provisioning facilities in the city. Last November voters approved a proposal to allow recreational use of marijuana by adults. That proposal also set in motion the rule making for licensing growers, producers, testers and provisioners.The city council voted to ban recreational marijuana facilities, and has not acted on medical marijuana which bans it.
Tuesday night, instead of voting on a motion by council member Steve Salter to approve the draft ordinances, the council supported a motion by council member Scott Brown to delay any decision until the council discusses the issue further at a work session. The council’s next work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on August 13.
“It just seems like there are a lot of questions,” Brown said.
Two of the issues with the draft ordinances is they will allow marijuana provisioning (sales) facilities in the lakefront commercial and restricted commercial districts through approval of a special use permit by the planning commission. The ordinances will allow provisioning facilities in the central and general business districts (Colby Street) by right.
The other issue is the ordinances will allow an unlimited number of licenses.
Council member Dick Connell, who questioned whether the city wants to be first in licensing marijuana facilities, said he opposes allowing those businesses in the lakefront commercial and restricted commercial areas.
“I don’t think they should be in those areas,” Connell said. He also said he would like to limit the number of licenses.
Mayor Debi Hillebrand whose bed and breakfast is located in lakefront commercial previously argued, as a member of the planning commission, against allowing marijuana provisioning centers in that district because they don’t fit the use and it is close to residents.
Mayor Pro Tem Ellie Dennis agreed with Connell that those zoning districts aren’t proper for marijuana provisioning centers. She also wants a limit on licenses. “I thing having no limits on the number of licenses is absurd. I think we should go about this slowly.”
During an earlier public comment period several people spoke against licensing marijuana businesses.
Clinton Wood, a pastor at New Beginnings Church called marijuana a “gateway drug” which leads the user to climb the ladder of addiction.
New Beginnings operates a local affiliate of a nationwide Christian addiction support group called “Celebrate Recovery.”
“Even addicts know this,” he added.
Resident Tom Conrad said he does not understand why the city would license facilities which produce and sell marijuana which is still considered illegal by the federal government.
One resident, John Hanson, told the council he is in favor of licensing marijuana facilities.
Mayor Hillebrand, who voted against recommending the ordinances as a member of the planning commission, said the planners have looked at the issue of licensing marijuana facilities since January. “I don’t see a reason to rush. It doesn’t feel right.”
Salter said he is open to more discussion on the issues. “ It’s not a bad idea to postpone.”