WHITEHALL TWP. – The township held a special road meeting on July 8 to discuss paving Crystal Lake and Benston Roads.
There was discussion as to whether there was money in the budget to pave the roads.
“It’s $107,585.00, so 108,000.00 if we do both,” said township trustee Kelley Stinebower.
It couldn’t be decided if the township should pave the road or use a wedge to create a temporary fix until the road can be replaced. Pavement wedges are used as a safety mechanism that allows drivers to return to the road after drifting off of it.
This wedge was considered the most sensible solution by the majority of the board, but it was objected upon by Dennis Kroll.
Stinebower made a motion to allocate $95,205 for Benston Road and $21, 920 for Crystal Lake Road. The motion passed.