Three Whitehall District Schools students were among 54 to earn spots at the National History Day finals in June during the April 22 state competition in Lansing.
Isabella Causie, Megan LeaTrea and Amelia Chen each earned one of the national spots. Causie and Chen each advanced to the national competition in the Individual Website category, while LeaTrea moved on in the Individual Performance category. In addition, Causie received an award for the best entry in the use of primary sources from the Michigan Archival Association.
The Whitehall NHD team will be celebrated Thursday, May 18 at the White Lake Area Historical Society’s monthly meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lebanon Lutheran Church.
The competition was the first since 2019 to be held in person and included over 30 communities throughout Michigan.
Chen’s project was titled To the Moon and Beyond: Project Luna and the Hidden Side of the Space Race. The Whitehall junior aspires to be an aerospace engineer and astrophysicist. She is making her fourth trip to the national competition in eight years on the NHD team, and in two of her previous three trips, she placed in the top 10.
“Project Luna is the perfect example of how to be scientifically competitive while remaining relatively peaceful with other nations, (which is critical) as political tensions mount between the United States, Russia, and China,” Chen said.
LeaTrea, who’s been on the NHD team seven years and is a Whitehall sophomore, will make her third trip to nationals after impressing the audience with her performance of Crusader for Air Power: Billy Mitchell Advocates for an Independent Air Force.
“My English teacher, Mr. Koegel, knows I want to be a fighter pilot and recommended Flyboys by James Bradley,” LeaTrea said. “The book mentioned WWI pilot and Brigadier General Billy Mitchell, known as the father of the Air Force, so I began researching and fell in love with his story.”
Causie is in her fourth NHD year and is a seventh-grader at Whitehall Middle School and will make her first trip to the national tournament. Her website Easing the Pain: Anesthesia Alleviates Agony drew the award for use of primary sources in addition to her bid to the nationals.
“I chose to research the topic of anesthesia because I felt this innovation was an essential part of the evolution of modern medicine,” Causie said. “Without crossing this medical frontier, doctors today would not be able to perform life-saving procedures like heart surgery, joint replacement, and organ transplants.”