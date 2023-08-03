WHITEHALL — In front of an over-capacity crowd, the Whitehall Township planning commission unanimously denied Erdman Recycle's application for a special use permit to operate a tire recycling facility on Silver Creek Road Wednesday night.
The township's main grounds for the denial was its zoning ordinance, which prohibits junkyards in private or public land in the township. The ordinance defines junkyards as facilities that store "metal cans or parts, appliances, garbage, automotive parts or bodies, junk, salvage construction materials, refuse, or any other personal, commercial, or industrial waste material...on any private or public land within the Township of Whitehall."
In addition to the junkyard portion of the ordinance, the commission did not feel the new facility would exist harmoniously with surrounding homeowners, noting that while the land was zoned industrial, residential homes are across the street. The commission also questioned if the potential economic impact of the facility was enough to override its other concerns.
This was the third attempt in "about a year," said owner Scott Erdman in July, to gain a special use permit for his proposed facility, which would be the only one in the state west of Larry's Tire in Howard City. His first was approved by the planning commission before a circuit court overturned the approval on appeal on procedural grounds. Erdman later came back to the commission with another application and was denied.
Erdman Recycle planned to open the facility at 8601 Silver Creek Rd., adjacent to Erdman Machine at 8529 Silver Creek Rd. The facility would shred tires and recycle them, with the goal of keeping the process moving quickly so minimal tires would be sitting in storage. The site plan included a long-term storage area if necessary, per regulations set by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Matt Clark, an EGLE analyst, was present at the hearing in support of Erdman's petition.
While the permit's denial largely came down to the junkyard zoning ordinance, many township residents objected to the facility on the grounds that it was potentially unsafe, citing the risk of fire. Erdman said state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) bulldozers would be available for recall from a location on Skeels Road in Montague to use sand to douse any potential fire, though he could not provide the specific address, with a 15-minute estimated response time once on the road. Several township residents argued the response time in practice would be far longer because of the delay in getting a manned vehicle onto the road once a fire had broken out.
Clark conceded the risk of a fire was "nonzero," but argued all the necessary work had been done to make such a risk as low as possible and noted it "takes a lot of effort" to get a tire burning. He argued tire fires almost never take place at regulated facilities and are more common at unregulated ones.
Erdman, who said he himself was a former volunteer firefighter, said he'd never dealt with a car fire that needed sand to put out, and Clark added that regulations on how big a pile of stored tires can be were in place for that reason. Erdman said the design of his facility allowed for tires to have ample space between them so that any potential fire would not spread.
During commission discussion about whether the proposed facility could exist harmoniously with nearby residential housing, a comparison was made to White Lake Trucking of Holton Whitehall Road, which it was said also engages in destruction of salvage property, a similar function to Erdman's proposed facility. Commission chair Sharon Sikkenga said she was not in a position to speculate why White Lake Trucking was approved for its current spot because that took place long before any current commissioner was involved; however, she did note that company is located nowhere near any residential homes, whereas the proposed Erdman facility is across the street from homes.
Other potential issues raised included environmental impact, with multiple people citing the former wastewater facility that resulted in contaminated drinking water in the township; Sikkenga mentioned that many residents were as concerned with what would go down (into the groundwater) in the event of a tire fire at the facility as what would go into the air.
Several local political figures lent their support to Erdman's application, including Rep. John Moolenaar, state senator Jon Bumstead, Muskegon County commissioners Kim Cyr and Darrell Paige, and Fruitland Township supervisor Jeff Marcinkowski (all but Moolenaar and Paige, who wrote letters of support, were at the meeting). Most local residents at the meeting disagreed with the facility. Commission member Carmen Rodriguez was adamant the commission's denial of the permit, though, was not based on public opinion or on the personal feelings of the commission, but on the ordinances as it interpreted them. She cited the Whitehall Walmart as an example of a project that likely wouldn't have been approved had feelings and public opinion been factors.