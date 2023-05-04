Whitehall District Schools voters rejected a millage renewal at the ballot box Tuesday by 246 votes. In all, 1,272 (55.35 percent) voted against the proposal and 1,026 voted for it.
The district proposed a $32 million bond that would have been a net-zero increase in taxes but would have continued the current rate of 7.000 mills for an additional five years, from its current expiration date in 2034 to 2039. Over half of the money was earmarked for a new secure entryway at the high school and the replacement of aging HVAC systems at Whitehall Middle School and Ealy Elementary School that the district said are past their usable lifespan. Other uses of the planned funds included the construction of new classrooms at Shoreline Elementary School.
"We are disappointed that our zero-increase bond proposal did not pass," Whitehall superintendent Jerry McDowell said. "Moving forward, we'll be working to understand what the community did not like about the proposal, so we can develop an actionable outcome to provide a safe learning environment for our students.
"I think many are disappointed this didn't pass, and when we bring it back and communicate it more effectively and encourage people who need more information to continue to access it, we'll get to work on passing the next proposal. I don't think the items identified are outlandish. I think they're all designed to improve the safety of the learning environment from our kids."
McDowell added it was also disappointing to see a low voter turnout in the May elections. County-wide, just under 16 percent of registered voters cast ballots. Turnout was slightly higher among Whitehall district voters, but still under 20 percent.
The school district could present another proposal as soon as August, McDowell said, but it will not pursue that quick of a turnaround. It's possible a new ballot proposal could be presented to voters in November. The superintendent said when another proposal is presented, it may include visual renderings to give voters a look at what things like the planned secure entrance at the high school would look like.
"As we move forward, we'll look to better communicate how the bond process works and really work to emphasize that our district has been excellent stewards of our financial resources," McDowell said.
Some voters, McDowell said, felt they did not have enough information on the project to give it an approval. Others felt the number was too big an ask from the district given high property tax assessments.
"We already have a $32 million bond rolling now," Whitehall resident Frank Lee, who voted against the proposal, said. "Giving out another $32 million bond is like giving (the district) an open checkbook with no oversight. That's the reason it failed.
"The assessments are high already. It's taxing people out of their houses."
It wasn't all bad news for school districts, however, as the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District's regional enhancement millage renewal passed by a margin of 58.03 to 41.97 percent. Of the over 21,000 votes cast in the county, 12,711 were in favor of the proposal while 9,193 dissented.
"We are very excited the security and technology enhancement millage renewal passed last night," Muskegon Area ISD superintendent Randy Lindquist said. "We couldn't be more thankful for the support of our broader community. The funds ensure our schools have the means to improve technology and the safety of our school buildings in Muskegon County.
"All the schools in the county, including the charter schools, will benefit from this millage renewal. Our schools will continue to provide annual reports on how the funds are used to make sure the community can see that on a regular basis."
The only other item on local ballots was in Blue Lake Township, where voters approved a renewal of the fire millage by a count of 229 votes for and 166 against. The proposal will slightly increase the township's millage from 3.4016 to 3.5 mills - the millage rate had dropped from a previously approved rate of 3.5 mills due to a provision requiring it to do so if property values rose more than the rate of inflation in that time - and allow the fire department to continue operations and purchase new equipment.