Whitehall High School graduate Allison Tate was one of 23 new scholarship award recipients from the Michigan Education Association, announced Friday, May 26.
Tate, who also received an MHSAA Scholar-Athlete award this year, was among an elite group of students selected; 422 applications were submitted for the scholarship, which is worth $1,400. The scholarship is open to public school students attending a public university in Michigan; Tate is attending the University of Michigan.
Since 1997, the MEA Scholarship Fund has awarded over 800 scholarships totaling $912,890 to graduates of Michigan public high schools.
To be eligible for the MEA Scholarship, applicants must be a dependent of an MEA member or an MEA-Retired member in good standing. The general criteria for awarding the scholarships include academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and school and community service.
The MEA Scholarship Fund is financed through voluntary contributions of members, staff and friends of the Michigan Education Association.