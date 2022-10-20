WHITEHALL — There are very few truly unique experiences in this country, but the chance to complete America’s Great Loop, a 6,000-mile boat journey that circumnavigates the entire eastern United States and parts of Canada, is one of them. Whitehall’s own Ron and Cathy Russell found that out for themselves over the course of the last year, completing the Loop between September 2021 and this past August.
The Russells found themselves asking, “What’s next?” after closing their bed and breakfast, White Swan Inn, and launching fully into retirement. It was only a matter of time until they decided to take the Loop in their boat, Third Swan, which they’ve owned since 2010 and from which Ron has run a charter business.
“We’ve been boating on Lake Michigan for years, and Ron’s a licensed captain, and we’ve done sunset cruises for years,” Cathy said. “(We thought,) what else can we do? Ron had a cousin, and she and her husband did the Loop a number of years ago and that sounded intriguing to us. We put it on the back burner and said, ‘That could be interesting someday.’”
The idea took further hold when Cathy surprised Ron with a membership to America’s Great Loop Cruisers Association (AGLCA), and its accompanying white identifying flag that flies on Loopers’ boats, as a Christmas gift a few years ago. Eventually, planning for the trip began in earnest.
Planning is an important part of doing the Loop, which usually takes the better part of a year to complete. For the Russells, that included outfitting their boat with an Automated Identification System, which uses satellite technology to help boaters see who is nearby. (They actually had to wait in Illinois at one point early in their trip for a special chip that enabled the system to work in rivers; their original model was only outfitted for lakes.)
While there are multiple routes possible to do the Loop, there is one, Cathy said, that is the most popular. If voyagers start from West Michigan, the route sees Loopers travel south to the Chicago River, through Illinois, down the Mississippi River for a time, then through Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama into the Gulf Coast. From there, the Loop goes around Florida to the Atlantic Ocean, hugging the eastern seaboard most of the way north before crossing briefly into Canada, through the North Channel, around Lake Huron and back into Lake Michigan.
After completing the Loop, the Russells were rewarded by the AGLCA with a new gold flag, which signifies a successful trip. (Loopers who make the trip three times get a platinum flag.)
Whether they’re white, gold or platinum, the flags aren’t just for vanity. Throughout the Russells’ journey, they marked fellow Loopers and served as instant icebreakers — and in turn forged friendships. Ron and Cathy displayed an entire photo album’s worth of boat cards (think business cards but for a boat) they picked up from fellow boaters along their voyage, including Loopers.
“The flag was the connector that sort of drew everybody together,” Ron said. “It was fascinating to hear their stories: What they’re doing, what their plans are and all the experience they’ve got. We heard some amazing things on our trip.”
Many of those exchanges came over what Loopers call ‘dock tales’, evening meetings of boaters after their travels are done for the day. As Ron put it, boaters gather in a marina with a beverage of choice and just chat.
One modified version of the ‘dock tales’ comes when ‘porch tales’ become an option; the Russells said a Looper who lives on the water in Southport, N.C. happily hosts fellow Loopers when they come through.
Certainly the day’s journey is a common topic at these gatherings, but inevitably conversation shifts, and that’s where the connections are made. Ron enjoys playing guitar, so that was also part of the festivities.
Even aside from fellow boaters, the people the Russells met at their various stops were also a highlight, and according to them it went both ways, especially this year. The Great Loop had basically been on pause since 2019, as due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions to Canada, it essentially wasn’t possible to complete it in 2020 or in 2021. The influx of travelers were heartily welcomed at the Russells’ many stops.
“I handed out boat cards everywhere,” Cathy said. “It wasn’t just to other Loopers. We’d be in a restaurant and the server might say, ‘Are you visiting?’ And we’d say, ‘Yeah. We’re doing the Loop. Here’s our boat card.’
“One restaurant in Mobile said, ‘I’m going to start putting them up on the board and let other people know these individuals have come through.’”
Because of the two years away, there was “a backlog” of Loopers this year; Cathy estimated they met a couple of hundred Loopers along the way, whereas only about 150 boats complete the journey in an average year. That makes the Great Loop a feat statistically on par with swimming the English Channel (about 1,900 people have completed that) or climbing Mount Everest (over 500 people per year).
While the people were the big highlight, there was certainly no shortage of sights to see. There were, of course, the typical tourist attractions like the Statue of Liberty in New York City and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. The Russells were in Washington, D.C. for five days, able to dock not far from the National Mall and shuttle over to the area each day. Cathy said they could have stayed far longer, calling it “truly a thrill”. The Naval Academy in Annapolis was another highlight.
Then there are less well-known highlights. Cathy was amazed at how much she enjoyed the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Ky. The National Aquarium in Baltimore amazed them. Botanical gardens in Florida were a treat for the senses.
Seeing the sights is certainly a good reason to travel the Loop, but another, Cathy said, is the challenge of it. Even for experienced boaters, the voyage is an opportunity to test their skills in unfamiliar waters. There were narrow channels along the way, especially traveling south in the early parts of the trip; at one point the boat was in an area where the water couldn’t have been much more than 50 feet wide, with shale walls lining the path. Then there’s the obstacle of other boats; that’s one reason the Russells’ AIS came in handy.
At certain points along the Loop, especially on inland rivers, the path twists and turns and, without the AIS, boats could otherwise sneak up on you. In fact, even with the technological aid, that did happen once to humorous results.
“We did have a security call from a sailboat up in the Georgian Bay,” Cathy said. “They were coming through an area that was very rocky, like boulders and twisty and windy. They said something like, in three minutes, and I said, I don’t know what you’re referring to in that three-minute time frame. All of a sudden I see their mast. (I said,) ‘OK, Ron, you need to slow down and back up a little bit because this guy’s coming through.’”
Navigating locks, which can lift or lower stationary boats in order to enable safer passage through the rivers, is a new experience for many boaters like the Russells, who had never traveled through one until the Chicago River early in the Loop. One lock in the Trent Severn Waterway in Canada saw Third Swan lifted 65 feet, Ron said.
The biggest boating challenge came, coincidentally, on Thanksgiving Day 2021. The Russells crossed from Carrabelle, Fla., to Tarpon Springs on Florida’s Gulf Coast. In a car, that would be a five-hour drive; using the more direct aquatic route, it’s about 160 miles and takes nearly an entire day in a boat. The Russells left Thanksgiving afternoon to make that journey, arriving about noon the following day.
“That was definitely, ‘Check the weather, check it again, who else is going?’” Cathy said. “We did have some buddy boats that kind of left at the same time, but then your paths diverge a little bit.”
As it happens, one very popular part of the Loop is the North Channel, located in the Ontario portion of Lake Huron, but the Russells didn’t see much of it. As they closed in on home and encountered advantageous weather, they found themselves itching to get back to Whitehall, leading to, as she called it, “longer hops” down the Great Lakes. They ended up returning some 10 days earlier than planned, a time Cathy said they would’ve otherwise spent in that North Channel.
“We were anxious to be home,” Ron said. “We’d been away for nearly 11 months. There were things about home we’d missed, no question about that. There was a sense of accomplishment, and anxious to be complete.”
The nice thing about the North Channel is for a Looper retiree in Michigan, it’s not a daunting trip. Cathy said the Russells hope to make their way up there next summer for an extended stay to make up for skipping most of it on their way back through the Loop.
The Russells are certainly enjoying being back at home, although maybe not as much as their two cats, who joined them on the Loop. (They’re indoor cats, Cathy said, so the adjustment might not have been as stark as it would’ve otherwise been.)
In the weeks following their return, though, they did make one concession to their almost-year of travel: Their sleep schedule. Traveling the Loop generally means going to bed early and waking up early to maximize the day’s journey, and they chuckled that that had not changed back at their home.
With a laugh, Cathy said the Russells, who have a daughter and three grandkids, have already been asked if they will travel the Loop again: “Let us think about it!” Whether a repeat trip is in their future is unknown. But what is clear is that the Loop is a trip they’ll never forget.
“It’s a trip, definitely, of a lifetime,” Cathy said. “I feel very privileged that we had the wherewithal to be able to accomplish it.”