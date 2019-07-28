Last week the White Lake Historical Society launched a month-long local Scavenger Hunt dealing with the history of the area.
Ruth Thompson’s connection to the area and her special place in history are included in the hunt. Most of the questions can be answered by a brief car stop to read a historical sign, though others require peering into a bank window or entering an eating establishment to view historical photos and articles. Short answers can be filled out right on the form, and each completed form is guaranteed a prize.
History buffs can pick up a copy of the Scavenger Hunt at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce in Whitehall. They can also join the White Lake Historical Society by asking for a membership form, filling it out, and leaving it with a check in the WLHS folder there.
Those who want a helpful map which is part of a booklet of the area’s wooden historical signs can purchase one for a dollar at the Montague Museum on Wednesdays, Saturdays, or Sundays from 1-5:00 p.m.
The completed forms can be dropped off at the chamber by Aug. 12, but more fun will be had to join the potluck and ice cream social at 6:00 p.m. at the Society’s Aug. 15 meeting, bringing the evidence of the completed hunt along to turn in by the start of the potluck.