Montague Area Public Schools strives to connect their students with the community. At this year’s annual Wildcat Walk-About Community Fair, local organizations and businesses will be engaging with families who are encouraged to visit in the area with games and other activities.
The free Walk-About event will take place at the Montague Athletic Complex on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The event will take place outside, and in the event of rain, the Walk-About will take place inside the venue. Upon arrival, each adult will receive a Wildcat Walk-About ticket.
Various activities and live music will be available for all visitors who attend. Each year, the Wildcat Walk-About Community Fair seeks to encourage citizens to build connections with others in the area, visit new and local businesses and organizations that are stationed around the event, and to also enhance students’ and families’ overall health by supporting them physically, emotionally, and socially.
Due to COVID-19, the Walk-About has not occurred for the past two years; this year, Montague Area Public Schools are hoping for a large turnout of community members looking to support local organizations. Each organization will have games or activities located at their individual tables for students and adults who attend. There will be activities such as: face painting, fun inflatables, raffles, different crafts, live music, and more.
A family of up to five members would be able to receive free admission to the varsity football game against Orchard View at 7 p.m., as long as each member visits 10 organizations stationed at the Wildcat Walk-About Community Fair and are accompanied by at least one adult.
For more information regarding the Walk-About event, visit www.mapsk12.org/.