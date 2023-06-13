NORTON SHORES — Last Saturday morning, things were busy at the Muskegon County Airport with the 27th annual Wings of Mercy fundraiser being held there. Hangar One, Executive Air Transport, was the heart of the action for the Muskegon CareAffaire.
Grace Spelde, Managing Director of Wings of Mercy, was anxious to talk about the organization, which is dedicated to helping people in need get access to distant medical facilities. The faith-based, non-profit, volunteer pilot group arranges free flights for life-saving medical care to those who qualify.
The Great Lakes Region focuses on Michigan and the four surrounding states. The organization operates east of the Rocky Mountains. Their flights are generally within a 600-mile radius of Muskegon. Flights can be within Michigan and to other states. The Cleveland and Mayo Clinics are frequent destinations. Recently, they brought a man from Ohio to Grand Rapids for an appointment at the ever-growing downtown Medical Mile.
This event is a significant funding source for the Wings of Mercy. A pancake breakfast, hosted by the Muskegon Lions, flying demonstrations by members of the Hooligans, airplane and helicopter rides, a Run for Wings 5k walk/run and a car show provided plenty to do for families.
The Hooligans Flight Team fly Korean War-era planes in formation flyovers trailing ‘smoke,’ which adds to the display. John Workman, of Muskegon, flies a T-34 Mentor and Bill Klungle from Grand Haven, a 1948 L-17 Navion. They were both on hand to do several flyovers during the four-hour event.
Six pilots make up this group, including one from Napoleon, Ohio and three from Battle Creek. The group was organized in the late 1990s and their number one goal is to honor all veterans, especially those from WWII.
These two local Hooligans are also an integral part of Wings of Mercy. Workman was the first chairman of this event 27 years ago and Klungle has been on the board of the organization for 30 years. They have made many Mercy flights over the years.
They told of a memorable Mercy flight from several years ago where the patient was a boy who had been hospitalized in Ann Arbor since birth. At the age of one, he was being flown to Newberry, in the U. P. On all these flights, a medical person is on board to accompany the patient. This time there were two nurses, one to look after the boy in flight and to educate the parents on how to use appliances for the child. The other one, who had been caring for him at the hospital for the entire year, made the trip just to say goodbye. When they arrived, there was quite a crowd on hand.
“It looked like half the town showed up,’” said Klungle. This touched everyone on board.
With perfect weather, the turnout for the CareAffaire seemed happy to be participating. Some were walking and some were running under the Finish Line arch in front of Hangar One.
Executive Air Flight School was providing airplane rides, while helicopter flights were given by Whirlybirds.
The car show, coordinated by the West Michigan Street Rod Association, had 46 vehicles parked near the hanger before the 8 a.m. gate closing time.
Young people between 12 and 20 in the Civil Air Patrol were on hand to help clear tables in the pancake breakfast area and help in other areas.
Many emergency vehicles and airplanes were also on display in front of Hangar One, including fire trucks from Norton Shores and the airport. The sheriff's department was represented by K9 Blitz and his partner, Deputy Jamie Ottinger, and ERT (Emergency Response Team) members talked about equipment they had on display next to their mobile command center.
With a record high of 450 entrants in the 5k and overall attendance, Spelde said, “This has been the most successful Muskegon event ever.” She said the car show would again be a part of next June’s CareAffaire. Their website is www.wingsofmercy.org.