MUSKEGON — For the first time in 17 years, Muskegon County Airport was host to an air show last weekend, the Wings over Muskegon event. Judging by the response, it won't take that long for the show to make another return.
Capacity for the show, produced by the Yankee Air Museum in concert with the airport, was a combined 25,000 over the two days, and Saturday tickets were sold out before the day's activities began. Sunday's event, featuring picture-perfect weather, was near capacity as well.
"It was a phenomenal turnout and it exceeded everyone's expectations," airport director Ken Efting said. "A huge thanks to the coordinators and sponsors and volunteers and staffs of all the organizations that had a hand in this. The demand from the community for an air show is evident. It wasn't a one-, two- or even 10-person show. It took a lot of people rowing in the same direction to make this happen."
Event director, Ashley Myers added in a press release, “We are ecstatic with the show results. The community enthusiastically welcomed the return of an air show and we were fortunate to have tremendous support from performers, sponsors and volunteers.”
The show featured a strong lineup of performers, many of them performing in Muskegon for the first time. Among them were 11-time U.S. aerobatic champion Rob Holland and Captain Lindsay M. Johnson in a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II and retired Air Force pilot Ed Hamill in his Folds of Honor biplane. Randy Ball performed a demonstration in his MiG-17F, and other flights came from the local Holligans Flight team and from RT Dickinson, the latter of whom flew a WWII-era P-51 Mustang called Swamp Fox.
On the ground, the Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Car raced along the runway along with the planes. Efting said the car raced through the breadth of the airport in just seconds, traveling at 0.9 mach, or close to the speed of sound.
"When the engine engages on that, it punches you in the chest," Efting chuckled. "The crowd just loved all of it. There were cheers and smiles everywhere. The target audience was families with kids and the response on social media has just been fantastic, the vast majority positive."
Hamill spent about a week in the Muskegon area prior to the show to get some practice flights in, as well as enjoying a few rounds at American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven, which is where Folds of Honor was formed back in 2007. It was his first time flying in a Muskegon show, and he was pleased with the feedback he got from the fans.
"Each night I went to a different place to have dinner and someone would see my (Folds of Honor) t-shirt and ask if I was there for the air show," Hamill said. "It would always turn into a discussion about the air show and how excited people were to have it back."
Hamill was once full time on the air show circuit but now, he said, performs at about a half-dozen shows per year for Folds of Honor. The group's mission of supporting the families of fallen or wounded military is what drew Hamill back into the circuit after a brief absence.
The weather Saturday was less pristine than Sunday, with clouds and a few sprinkles of rain, but Hamill said when he and fellow pilots see weather like that, as long as it is flyable, it only makes them more fired up to get in the air and put on a show.
"Those are loyal, die-hard air show fans and they want to see something," Hamill said. "It gives us more motivation as performers when we see that there are people there, to give them what they came to see."
The pilots certainly did that. The maneuvers put on in the air were, as Efting said, "gravity-defying maneuvers airplanes should not be able to do."
"Those get the crowd clapping, cheering, gasping, and that's what they led off with right out of the gate," Efting said.
The plans for the air show were already in motion when Efting took over operations of the airport last fall, but he worked closely with Yankee Air Museum director Ashley Myers for months to set things up. By the time show day arrived, Efting said his job was mostly done. He was on site, of course, as a monitor and first responder in case of emergency, but he was able to enjoy the reactions of the crowd.
"I had it pretty easy once the show actually got going," Efting said. "I was a problem-solver for things that came up that were airport-related...I got to walk around, listen, talk to people, get my finger on the pulse of the community reaction. I did a lot of social media stuff during the show. I was just soaking it up. You could feel the demand in the air."
While the airport has not committed to hosting another air show next year, Efting made clear the possibility is on the table.
"We just haven't gotten through the decision analysis and the debrief and our lessons learned," Efting said. "We'll take this one year at a time. We have a lot of stakeholders. What's our sponsorship look like for next year? We'll do our due diligence and make our decision pretty early."
The show featured several planes available for close-up viewing, and attendees were even able to purchase a ride aboard a World War II-era B-17 Flying Fortress.
