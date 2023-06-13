Wings Over Muskegon Air Show has been selected for a United States Air Force Heritage Flight July 8-9 at the Muskegon County Airport. Established in 2010, the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation matches a modern fighter/attack aircraft, in this case the A-10C Thunderbolt II, with a historic fighter, which will be a World War II P51D Mustang. The two aircraft will fly a dramatic display that highlights our nation’s airpower history as well as salutes the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Air Force. History will also be made in Muskegon as this will be the first appearance at a Muskegon air show of a female military demonstration pilot. Captain Lindsay Johnson, call sign MAD, is the Team Pilot and Commander. With over 1,250 flight hours, Capt. Johnson has 431 combat flight hours in support of both Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the Resolute Support Mission. Affectionately called the “Warthog”, the A-10C has an impressive 30mm Gatling gun that can fire 3,900 rounds a minute along with laser guided munitions, Maverick and Sidewinder missiles. The USAF Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hails from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ.
Bald Eagle, a P-51D Mustang will be flown by Jim Beasley, Jr. The long-range P-51 is widely regarded as the finest fighter of World War II. With a maximum speed of 437 mph, the P-51 could escort heavy bombers deep into the heart of Germany. Bald Eagle pays homage to D-Day and the 361st Fighter Group of the 8th Air Force with signature “Invasion Stripe”. Its paint scheme mirrors the P-51 Mustang flown by Lt. Robert Eckfeldt, who served in the 361st‘s 374th Fighter Squadron during World War II. Beasley, a founding member of the Air Force Heritage Foundation, has flown historic fighter aircraft for over 20 years, accumulating thousands of hours of flight time in aircraft such as the P-51, the Supermarine Spitfire and historic Navy fighters such as the F4U Corsair and the Grumman F8F Bearcat.
Also joining the air show lineup is the Soviet-made MiG-17F flown by Randy Ball. This nimble MiG-17F numbered 1611 entered service in the Soviet bloc in 1960 and remained active until 1990. The primary enemy of U.S. fighter jets in Vietnam, the MiG-17 could maintain 8g turns and attain the maximum speed of 715 mph and climb to 30,000 feet in 3 minutes. The MiG-17 was flown by over 20 countries – 2 of which still fly them. With an authentic paint job, 1611 is the only MiG available for ground display with fully restored guns. With over 1,800 hours of flight time in Russian jet fighters, pilot Randy Ball has flown over 43 aircraft and has accumulated over 18,000 hours of flight time. His performance is sure to delight Wings Over Muskegon spectators.
The show will also include dazzling performances by 11-time U.S. National Aerobatic champion, Rob Holland, and formation flying by The Hooligans, five T-34 Mentors flown by Midwest pilots, including Muskegon resident, John Workman. Military aircraft will also be on the ground as static display for the air show audience to get up-close and talk with the service members that fly and maintain the airplanes.
The Yankee Air Museum, producer of Wings Over Muskegon, will offer Air Adventures on three of the Museum’s historic aircraft: the B25, C47 and the Huey Helicopter. The rides will occur July 6-7 and will continue throughout the air show weekend. Those rides can be scheduled now at https://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/. All tickets to the Air Show must be purchased online including parking and are available at https://wingsovermuskegon.com/. Dynamic pricing exists for general admission tickets and parking passes. This means that the ticket prices will increase as preset ticket thresholds are hit. Wings Over Muskegon will be family-friendly for budgets as all children 15-years-old and younger are free in the general admission areas. There will also be a variety of reserved seating areas that will include VIP parking, a variety of refreshing beverage options including adult selections along with delicious food choices that vary from grilled luncheon meals to an all-day high-end menu.