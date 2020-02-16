WHITE LAKE AREA – It is believed that there were at least 500 people in attendance at this year’s Winter Wanderland Festival.
Winter Wanderland was a three-day festival taking place in the neighboring cities of Whitehall and Montague. It began on Friday, Feb. 7 and ended Sunday, Feb. 9.
This was the first year of the festival, and it exceeded the expectations of its board members
Planning for the festival began Dec. 18 with a handful of small business owners. The first meeting was between Kara Smith, Mike Smith, Valerie Hanson and John Hanson.
Kara Smith said she received a text message that morning to meet Valerie Hanson at her home.
“Literally that morning the White Lake Wanderland Association came to be. Then in two weeks, we already had a good plan, blueprint, in what it was going to look like,” said Kara Smith.
Other board members include Cassandra Atchison and Elly Ryerson Kennedy.
“I myself, I’m really passionate about bringing together the cities into one community. There is Montague, I don’t want to take away from that, there is Whitehall, and I don’t want to take away from that. But we live in White Lake Michigan,” said Kara Smith.
“As a small business owner I wanted to start a meeting that included both communities.”
Valerie Hanson said she is very passionate about food, and for a number of years she was trying to organize an event with the local restaurant owners.
“For a few years I approached various other restaurants, saying ‘let’s do a food sports in the winter.’ I kept running into ‘well its too big, and no one wants to help with it,’” said Valerie Hanson.
The Winter Wanderland festival was an event that combined food and activity together. The purpose was to encourage people to discover the different parts of the White Lake community.
The group plans to do another Winter Wanderland Festival. They hope to include additional events.
Events may include: a 5k, snowshoe racing, volleyball, a food competition or cooking demonstration.
A follow up event is also in the works called the Spring Meltdown Festival.
“The idea to get the people of White Lake out and about before the craziness of summer begins,” said Mike Smith.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/whitelakewanderland/.