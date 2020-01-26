Want to break up a dreary winter with some fun indoor and outdoor activities?
Then attend one, more or all the fun events at the new White lake Winter Wanderland Festival which will be held at various area venues over three days, February 7, 8, and 9.
Winter Wanderland focuses on food and sports, and encouraging festival-goers to wander our quaint sister cities.
The festival is the brain child of local community members John and Valerie Hanson, Kara and Mike Smith, Elly Ryerson Kennedy and Casandra Atchison) who wanted to see our towns come alive in the “non-tourist” season.
A non-profit 501c3 organization, White Lake Wanderland was formed and mini-events created with each event individually organized and managed.
“It’s truly a community movement.” says Kathy Burress of the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, “We want our community to enjoy the season and hope the event will continue to grow year after year.”
Mini-events include: poker darts, bonfires and fire snacks, corn hole, hot toddy tour, historic cycle ride, cardboard sledding competition, food and beverage pairings, ice skating, Spoons and Tunes chili-tasting, snowman building contest, Thrift Shop Date Photo Scavenger Hunt, etc.
Related events on Saturday, Feb. 8, include the Kid’s Hooked On Fishing free clinic at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall on Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-Noon; and Yoga on the Stage at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall, 10:00-11:30 a.m.
Warming stations with snacks, beverages and games will be provided near the outdoor events.
Go to the Facebook event “Winter Wanderland” for a timeline of events or White Lake Wanderland FB page. The committee is looking to add snow shoe races, polar plunge, 5K, and winter volleyball in upcoming years. The committee is also considering creating a similar Wanderland event in the Spring.