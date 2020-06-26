Businesses are beginning to open their doors after being closed due to the pandemic.
Several of these businesses are in desperate need of employees willing to get back to work, and get back to some sort of normalcy. With the additional funding provided by the CARES Act coming to an end very soon, right now is an ideal time to get a jump on the process of finding a job.
Between incentives and resources, employers hope they can connect with individuals looking for work.
Everyone has been impacted in some way due to the pandemic, and so many have experienced hardships because of it. Businesses were forced to shut down, and so many people lost their jobs.
Unemployment departments are overwhelmed with the sheer number of people trying to draw benefits, and those who have successfully received support will soon experience a decrease in the amount received. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act has been providing unemployed individuals with an additional six hundred dollars per week.
While this has helped many get through this trying time, it has definitely impacted the job market. Manpower, a staffing provider with locations in West Michigan, has seen a significant decrease in the number of people looking for jobs since the extra financial support was provided to the unemployed.
“On average before COVID hit, we usually had about 100 people calling in looking for work each day. Last week we had 23 total calls within the entire week,” says Holly Schroeder of Manpower.
Manpower has over 200 job openings that they are trying to fill immediately.
There is concern that when these benefits run out, people might not be able to find a job. “We have a lot of jobs and positions available right now, and our hopes are that a lot of people will come off of unemployment and get back to work as soon as possible.
"When that additional funding runs out we are going to be flooded with people looking for work, and we are not going to have enough jobs for everybody,” says Schroeder.
In addition to having a large amount of people looking for work, there is a large concern that some businesses can’t afford to wait until the end of July to fill those positions. It has already been seen, especially in the automotive industry, where the company doesn’t have enough employees to run portions of their production line, forcing that portion of their business to close.
The partial closures due to a lack of help, affects profitability and ultimately their ability to reopen and offer those jobs at a later time. It is in everyone’s best interest that anyone looking for work begins their career journey as soon as possible.
With the unemployment rate so high, many organizations and colleges are stepping up to help. Manpower has been offering attendance bonuses and sign on bonuses to help provide extra money to those choosing to get back to work immediately.
Aside from financial incentives, Manpower is having another virtual career fair during the second week in July. Most colleges and universities including Grand Valley State University and Muskegon Community College are offering online career management; that includes anything from building and boosting your resume, to identifying your skills and interests and matching you with a job that fits.
During these uncertain times, it is important to reach out for help and utilize as many resources as possible. The additional financial support provided to those on unemployment is intended to help people get through these hard times. Unfortunately these benefits will not last forever, and it is important to think about and plan for the future right now.