WHITEHALL – The White Lake Association (WLA) has announced the opening of its second life jacket loaner station on White Lake.
The new station is located at the Scenic Drive Launch Ramp, 5100 Scenic Dr., in Fruitland Township.
The WLA, in partnership with the Sea Tow Foundation, now offers this new life-saving service in addition to the station at the Montague Launch Ramp and Fish Cleaning Station, 8500 Ramp Road in Montague. The stations hold life jackets that boaters may borrow and use, free of charge. Boaters simply return the jacket(s) to the stand after a day of boating.
Available in sizes ranging from infant to Adult XL, these life jackets help to ensure that each of a boat’s passengers has access to necessary safety equipment. This is especially crucial for children under 13 years of age, who are required to wear a life jacket at all times while a boat is underway.
In 2017, WLA submitted a grant request to the Sea Tow Foundation for its first loaner station, located at the busy Montague Municipal Boat Launch and Fish Cleaning Station. The grant was approved, and WLA received the metal stand, weatherproof signage and 48 new, USCG-approved life jackets in 2018. Boaters used and appreciate the free program.
WLA volunteers monitor and maintain the jackets.
A ribbon cutting was held in early August 2018, with representatives from the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Coast Guard, the sister cities of Whitehall and Montague and the WLA.
In late 2018, another grant was submitted to the Sea Tow Foundation for the second station which was approved and recently opened at the Scenic Drive location.
What’s next? The WLA hopes to see the Sea Tow Life jacket Loaner Program spread up and down the western Michigan shoreline.
“The Sea tow Foundation offers this awesome program, which spans more than 400 locations across the U.S.,” said David Hays, WLA president. “What lake association and its riparians would not want to embrace such a great benefit? Educating folks on the program is key to expanding it.”
For information on the Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program, go to Boatingsafety.com and click on this program for all the details on it.
And for additional information on the very active WLA, visit whitelakeassociation.org. Of special interest there is the link to the article on White Lake and the WLA in the spring 2019 issue of “Michigan Riparian,” as well as WZZM-TV coverage of the first loaner station ribbon cutting there.
Also available is a copy of the article in the summer 2019 issue of “Michigan Riparian,” which includes a story on the life jacket loaner program in White Lake.
White Lake Association consists of hundreds of members who promote WLA activities and actions that preserve the natural amenities of the lake, as well as the public trust. WLA conducts ongoing water sample testing; maintains the weather station and video cam at the White River Light Station, partners with the Steelheaders to install and maintain “no wake” buoys on White Lake and works to make boat launching convenient and safe and several locations.