MONTAGUE — The White River Township board expressed concern at what the impending departure of two employees of the White Lake Ambulance Authority could mean for its immediate future at Tuesday's board meeting.
"This is going to hurt," said supervisor Mike Cockerill as the board discussed the two departures, Dion Stumpo and Brandon Marecek.
The board has discussed the WLAA at other recent meetings, and particularly its impressive response times on calls from the township. However, the board has also noted the difficulties the authority has had recruiting employees, in part due to, in the township board's view, low wages. In board discussion, it was noted that Stumpo in particular, who had been at the WLAA for about 10 years, was working long hours out of necessity and his desire to move on was in part due to his children getting older.
However, WLAA director Jonathon Degen had a sunnier view of things Thursday morning, noting that the two vacancies have already been filled with the promotion of two part-time paramedics - Amanda Chavez and Dwight Roesler. In addition, the authority will be putting a new ambulance into service within the next few weeks.
"We're pretty proud of where we're at," Degen said. "We've got a positive budget, call volume is up, and we're doing well.
"We're not happy to see Dion leave. We're sad he left, but we understand he wanted a different path and it did not include the WLAA."
Also Tuesday, the township board unanimously approved a letter of support for the Chemours Environmental Impact Committee as it continues to seek state support for cleanup of the former duPont site and surrounding areas in the township.
In the planning commission report Tuesday, commissioner Sue Lloyd said the township continues to move forward with its plan to create a new zoning enforcement officer position. She said the commission "might have put the cart before the horse" because of the number of steps it needs to complete before an officer can be hired, but it remains in favor of the idea.
The board also tabled a special exception request for septic system installations on Old Channel Trail from two property owners who are unable to follow existing ordinances for setbacks. The board said an exception would need letters of support from the owners' neighbors in order to be granted and they have not received them; it indicated a willingness to address the request once those come in.