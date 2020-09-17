WHITEHALL – It was time for the White Lake Area Ambulance Authority (WLAA) to get themselves a new ride.
After 210,000 miles the WLAA sold their 2004 GMC ambulance, and finally got something new. The old ambulance is going to a good home though, and was bought by a man in Chicago who plans on turning it into a mobile man cave.
WLAA director Jonathan Degen said the man promises to send photos once it is completed.
The new vehicle that was purchased is a 2019 Ford with only 410 miles on it. Degen said that the vehicle was purchased for $76,000.
Before the WLAA could get the keys to the vehicle it had to have some upgrades and repairs made to it. The first of which was getting a new chassis for the vehicle.
“We got a new 2019 ambulance which is painted blue like the rest of them. So now our whole fleet is blue and white now. Emergency Services in Muskegon did the re-chassis, said Degen.
“Which means is they took a box from another ambulance and put a new engine, transmission, frame on the chassis.”
The WLAA also added an improved stretcher and stretcher mount to the vehicle. Degen said this improved the vehicles crash rating.
The ambulance was purchased outright from Emergency Services using money saved in the WLAA equipment fund.
“Every two to four years we try to replace them (ambulance) budget willing. And we’ve been putting money into an equipment fund to replace an ambulance for the last two years. Emergency Services came to us with a really good deal,” said Degen.
The WLAA currently keeps ambulances at two stations with one in Montague and the other located in Whitehall Township. They have a total of four ambulances.
“We now have four ambulances. Two at the Montague station, two at the Whitehall station, two are staffed 24-hours seven days a week and the other ones are scramble to be used for backup,” said Degen.
The 2019 Ford ambulance will be stationed in Whitehall.
In addition to purchasing the new ambulance, Degen mentioned during his conversation with the White Lake Beacon that the WLAA is doing well financially. The organization will be looking to renew its millage next year, and some residents might be happy to hear that there are plans to lower it.
“We are doing well financially; we will be going for a renewal for our millage next year, and we are planning to lower the millage a little bit. Financially we are doing good, we our putting money into our equipment fund and our other fund is 10-percent over its operating budget, said Degen.
“Staffing is good, we have 28 employees right now.”
When speaking on COVID-19 the WLAA have been taking precautions to protect themselves, but haven’t had very many calls dealing with issues related to the virus.
“We’ve been fortunate in the White Lake Area, that second wave never actually made it to us like they thought.”