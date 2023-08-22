The White Lake Ambulance Authority recently purchased a new ambulance, putting it into service Thursday, Aug. 17.
The WLAA makes a new ambulance purchase roughly once every three years, said WLAA director Jonathon Degen. There are different ways to go about the purchase: Buyers can choose a custom-layout "box", or body of the ambulance, they can choose the stock box dealers have available, or they can have a new chassis put on their existing box.
The WLAA, as it nearly always does, chose the latter option, which saved them about $100,000, Degen said. Emergency Services of Muskegon outfitted the new chassis, a 2023 Ford E450; it also performs that service for Life EMS and other nearby ambulance services.
"We got bids from three different services and that's the one we went with," Degen said. "They've done re-chassis's for us in the past and it's always gone well. It was a brand new 2023 Ford chassis, and we had to wait for it to get in because of computer chip (delay) problems. Once they got it they were able to complete it with our (blue) paint job on it."
The re-chassis also included new LED lights inside and out, new wiring, new heating and air conditioning units and new cameras.
In addition to the financial savings, Degen said another draw of going with the re-chassis option is the ability to maintain a consistent layout of equipment and supplies in the WLAA's fleet. He added that each ambulance can be fitted with a new chassis three times, and since, barring breakdowns, an ambulance only needs to be fully replaced every 12 years, that makes for a long lifespan for each "box".
Once the chassis was in place, Extreme Graffix in Grand Rapids then outfitted the new ambulance with the needed WLAA insignia, creating the consistent blue look across the authority's fleet. After that, the state performed its virtual inspection Aug. 16 to ensure everything was in working order before the ambulance was cleared to begin duty.
Once cleared, the new ambulance became the first of the four ambulances to go out from the WLAA's Montague location when calls come in. Degen said the newest ambulances in the fleet are always the first to go out, with the remaining vehicles ranked in descending order of age to make mechanical problems as unlikely as possible. The WLAA fields about 140 calls a month, including transfers, for an average of close to five calls per day. The newest two ambulances are always staffed, with the remaining two on standby in case of increased call volume.
One other major improvement to the new ambulance is the addition of a Stryker auto-load stretcher. With the new equipment, patients can be hoisted from a stretcher into the ambulance without paramedics needing to lift the stretcher. That protects patients who may have back injuries, Degen said, and also helps paramedics to not have to put additional wear and tear on their own backs.
"The crews have found this truck to be a very smooth riding ambulance with a great paint job and sticker combination," Degen said. "The grey stripe is darker than the other trucks and we feel that adds to the overall look of the truck."
Degen said the WLAA was able to buy the new ambulance outright through their equipment fund and that the authority is in good financial health. That hasn't always been the case - he said six or seven years ago, the authority had to purchase a used ambulance for lack of other options - but things have significantly improved since that time.
In addition to purchasing new vehicles when needed, the equipment fund also pays for cardiac monitors and stretchers. The fund should be ready to supply the needed funds to do the next re-chassis in another three years.
"(We are) doing well financially and we have great board support," Degen said. "Our call volume has increased and our reimbursements have increased. We dropped the mill (levy) by 0.5 mills (in 2020), and we're still in the positive."