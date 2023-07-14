The White Lake Area Sportfishing Association’s 41st annual Bill Gillan Memorial Fish Boil will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Montague Band Shell, 8636 Water Street, Montague, MI. Rain or shine. Donations for adults 13 and over are $15, children ages 6 to 12 are $8; and those who are 5 and under eat free. Remember, cash or checks only. Take-out is available.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or 5 for $20, with four winners receiving outings on a fishing charter. You do not need to be present to win.
White Lake Area Sportfishing Association has been serving wild caught salmon and trout with potatoes and onions smothered in butter with dinner rolls and fresh sliced locally grown cucumbers and tomatoes to rave reviews for 41 years. Come one, come all to this great White Lake Area tradition.