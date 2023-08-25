The White Lake Area Sportfishing Association hosted their 41st annual fish boil last Saturday. The organization took it over from a local fishing group when they first formed in 1982 and the number of attendees continues to grow.
“Back in the 1960s, fishing on Lake Michigan for salmon became a big thing,” said WLASA fish boil chairman John Noling. “A number of local fishermen from Montague and Whitehall would burn maple logs with steel grates, and they boiled the fish for friends and neighbors. They got tired of doing it, so when our club formed they asked us if we would want to continue it and turn it into a fundraiser. We’re feeding 500-600 people from all over Michigan. People bring their relatives to the fish boil because it’s kind of a unique meal. We have a lot of loyal customers, they come in on walkers and with oxygen tanks, with children in hand. We have people who have been coming to this boil for all 41 years.”
The boil acts as the organization's main fundraiser of the year. They raise approximately $5,000 per year to aid in costs of raising walleye, organizing kids fishing groups and organizing other events throughout the year. They also share the profits with the band program in Montague Schools and the Future Farmers organization in Montague, who’s students help with set-up and tear-down.
“Most people don’t boil fish everyday,” Noling said. “So for a lot of folks once a year to have boiled potatoes, salmon, onions and a roll with some veggies, that’s a treat. We don’t charge a lot, we keep it reasonable so a family can afford to come out. Raising walleye alone is a couple thousand, because we have to buy fertilizer. The Department of Natural Resources harvests them. This year we had almost half a million, they get distributed to Michigan lakes and streams, so we save the state of Michigan money, we provide manpower to help grow these walleye and we’re pretty successful at it.”
With the high number of attendees, all WLASA members pitch in to help make the boil successful.
“The feeling of community is special,” said Noling. “It’s a good feeling to see, especially after the pandemic, that people are coming back together, and feeling comfortable being outdoors and around each other, and bringing their kids. I am only one of many in this committee that pulls this off. I’ve been with the boil for 41 years, but we count on some key people in our club to make it happen.”