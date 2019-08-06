The White Lake Area Sportfishing Association will hold its annual Salmon Tournament on Saturday, August 10, on White Lake.
Registration and the captains meeting will be held at the Montague Boat Launch at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9.
The tournament weigh-in on Saturday, will be held at the Rotary Band Shell near the boat launch.
There will be a $100 boat entry fee and there will be a 100% pay out of fees collected, plus a $25 entry fee for Big Fish.
The WLASA is asking a mandatory fish donation for the club’s upcoming fund raiser, the Bill Gillan Memorial Fish Boil which will be held Saturday, August 17.
All boats must be inside the pier heads at 1:00 p.m. with weigh-in immediately following. Boats can weigh-in their best seven fish at the band shell.