Seventy-four members of the White Lake Area Women met on Monday, January 27, at Gary’s Restaurant in Whitehall to select the non-profit which is will financially support.
Three local non profit organizations were presented to the group with White Lake Music Society receiving these majority vote to the tune of $11,000.
Monday night’s meeting marked the first quarter of the second year of the newly formed White Lake Area Women group. WLAW has grown from 64 member at the charter meeting in January 2019, to 110 members at this recent meeting.
In 2019, over $31,000 was donated on behalf of these members to The Arts Council of White Lake for programming, White River Lighthouse for a new roof, White Lake Senior Center for programming and facility updates, and Food and More for holiday food baskets to the residents in the White Lake Area.
White Lake Area Women formed with the idea to make a difference to non-profit 501c3 organizations serving the White Lake Community within the Montague and Whitehall school districts, by providing extra funding. Once an organization has been selected, there is a two-year wait before it can be nominated again. The 501c3 must be in existence for 12 months, and monies cannot be used for startup purposes.
WLAW's next meeting is scheduled for April 27 at the Double JJ, Maverick Room at 5 :30 p.m. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. for member and potential member registration.
