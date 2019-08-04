The White Lake Senior Center will have $8,200 revenue for its budget thanks to a newly formed women's group.
With 82 members strong of the White Lake Area Women (WLAW) met on the shores of White Lake on Monday July 15, for the 3rd quarterly meeting of the newly formed group.
By the end of the evening 5 guests registered as members to join in the group’s effort to donate monies to non profit 501.c3 organizations serving the White Lake area within the Montague and Whitehall school districts.
Presentation from member Pat Getchel on behalf of the White Lake Senior Center proved to be the selected non profit 501.c3 recipient of the evening’s membership vote.
The donation was timely as the City of Whitehall did not budget its annual $2,400 donation to the senior center in its 2019-2020 budget.
The next quarterly meeting will be held on Monday Oct. 14, at the White Lake Eagles Club on Lake Street.
For more information regarding WLAW, reach out to us on Facebook or contact us by mailing your inquires to PO Box 328, Montague MI 49437.