WHITEHALL – The White Lake Fire Authority (WLFA) has elected a new full time fire chief.
Pete McCarthy takes over for the former chief Gregory Holmstrom who stepped away from the position back in February. McCarthy was serving as the interim-chief prior to being appointed to his new position.
The decision was made at the Fire Authority’s Tuesday, June 16 meeting. Chairperson Melissa Beegle said after interviewing 37 candidates it was a unanimous decision to elect McCarthy.
Beegle said in a phone interview that McCarthy’s prior administrative experience is what set him apart from the other applicants.
Beegle said the WLFA is unique in its structure. It services and receives an administrative budget from three municipalities: The City of Whitehall, Whitehall Township and Fruitland Township.
She said McCarthy has experience handling this administrative budge, but also has experience handling employee payroll.
Beegle mentioned in a follow up text that the authority looked at applicant’s community involvement and how well they felt they would “mesh” with their current employees.
McCarthy over the phone said he was excited and looking forward to the new challenge. His goal is to continue providing great customer service to the community.
He said the newest change for him will be the work schedule. In his prior position he was on a 24-hour rotation. He said now he will work a typical work from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These new hours should make him more accessible to the public through text, email and phone. It also gives him time to pursue other ventures with more vigor like the annual comic book convention – Muskecon – that he organizes each year.
He will now be responsible for handling the insurance for the WLFSA like claims and renewals as well.
After being promoted McCarthy said he made two promotions of his own. Keith Heidelberg was promoted to deputy chief and Shane Nesbitt to captain.