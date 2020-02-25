The action to place Fire Chief Gregory Holman on administrative leave does not involve criminal conduct by any employee or agent of the authority, according to a statement issued today (Feb. 25) by the White Lake Fire Authority.
The authority's statement indicated the leave was a result of an ongoing independent investigation by the WLFA's personnel committee into the procedural and operational issues of the fire authority.
The statement is as follows.
"On February 14, 2020, the White Lake Fire Authority Chief Gregory Holman was put on administrative leave while the Authority's personnel committee continues an independent investigation into procedural and operational issues of the Fire Authority. The independent investigation in no way involves any issue related to the upcoming millage to fund improvements to the Authority. Once the investigation has been completed the White Lake Fire Authority Board will make a complete and transparent statement to the public. Despite rumors to the contrary Chief Holman's leave was not related to any criminal conduct by any employee or agent of the Authority."