White Lake Fire Authority Lt. Nick DuBois has been dispatched on 'woman in labor' calls before, but he had no idea what awaited him when he walked in the door of a Whitehall home Feb. 27.
According to WLFA chief Pete McCarthy, who was on scene but not in the room, DuBois headed for the call within a minute and a half of receiving it. He arrived in four minutes, and four minutes after that, DuBois had delivered baby Lilly.
"I know I had many thoughts going through my head, and instincts just kicked in," DuBois said. "The good training I've been taught kicked in."
DuBois said as soon as he got in the door, he was advised by the baby's mother that she had the urge to push. DuBois quickly grabbed the relevant gear for the job and was able to complete delivery.
For his successful work in the field, DuBois received the Stork Award at a WLFA board meeting Tuesday evening, where Lilly, her adoptive mother Tiffany Stahl and Lilly's new sisters were on hand, enabling DuBois and McCarthy to hold the new baby for a second time. (McCarthy said Stahl is the sister of Lilly's biological mother and she and her husband happily agreed to adopt the baby; the new family was together within a couple of days of Lilly's birth.)
DuBois, though, would just as soon no one had noticed his heroics.
"I'm not one to like all the attention or anything like that," DuBois said. "If all this slid under the radar, I'd have been perfectly happy, but I'm glad we were able to get together again."
McCarthy said DuBois' tendency not to seek credit for his work made him want to give the lieutenant recognition all the more.
"Lt. DuBois is one of those guys who's phenomenal at his job, but not the kind of guy who ever takes the recognition," McCarthy said. "To be able to do that (Tuesday) night, it was a super cool moment. It was definitely worth it to give credit where credit was due."
It is impossible to describe the experience of delivering a child without having done so, but DuBois did say when it was over and it was clear both mother and child were healthy, he experienced a huge wave of relief.
"One thing could've gone wrong and it could've been a much different story," DuBois said. "I'm super happy everything went well. I can't even put it into words, really. Hopefully it's a once in a lifetime thing."
"When you're faced with an issue like this, you have two patients, which is overwhelming," McCarthy added. "There's always an added level of anxiety when children are involved."
The Feb. 27 call wasn't DuBois' first time being part of a baby's delivery; he and his wife Kassey are expecting their second child, a girl, in May. As you'd expect, since his first delivery came off without a major problem, he's since fielded his share of jokes from coworkers about taking another shot at it with his own child.
"We've told him not to waste his time at the hospital because he's a pro now," McCarthy said with a chuckle.
DuBois, though, said he'll be just fine letting the doctors handle this one.
"'Save the money and do it yourself at home,' I could pass on that," DuBois smiled.