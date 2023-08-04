West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) will host two septic system homeowner workshops this month to bring attention to the importance of caring for and maintaining septic systems to protect water quality. The workshops will take place Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Montague Township Hall and Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Whitehall Township Hall, both from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In 2014, White Lake was removed from a list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern after the community’s several decades effort to restore the lake from industrial and municipal pollution. Because there are nearly 1,000 residential and commercial property parcels with on-site septic systems around the lake, WMEAC, its township partners and Muskegon County, are providing opportunities for education on the proper operation and maintenance of the systems to prevent harmful impacts to water quality and public health. The free workshops will be in person, outdoors if weather permits, and will provide information on septic systems and how they work, alternative systems, signs of failure, operation and maintenance, regulations and enforcement, possible state funds available for septic system replacement, and questions and answers. The speaker will be Michael Eslick, operations manager for Public Health Muskegon County. Participants are asked to bring folding chairs and register for free tickets, which are available at EventBrite.com. Funding for this project is provided by the White Lake Community Fund, an Advised Fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. For more information, please contact Tanya Cabala, lakeshore outreach organizer, at tcabala@wmeac.org or (231) 798-5196.