West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) will host A Positive Vision for Muskegon County Recycling Virtual Town Hall Webinar Aug. 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The virtual town hall will inform on work done by a countywide group of local elected officials and representatives of community organizations and businesses and educators, informally known as the Muskegon County Recycling Network, to identify recycling improvements in a feasibility study. The free town hall webinar will inform on local recycling success stories, Emmet County Recycling, economic opportunities from increased recycling, and upcoming changes to state solid waste law, Pt. 115, which will require counties to provide recycling services, and Muskegon County’s role going forward. Local elected officials and area residents are invited to attend.
Speakers include: Linda Aerts, supervisor for Cedar Creek Township; Nick Carlson, business development director, Goodwill Industries of West Michigan; Lindsey Walker, recycling outreach, market development and commercial accounts, Emmet County Recycling; Kerrin O’Brien, executive director, Michigan Recycling Coalition; Wade VandenBosch, director of public works for Muskegon County; Doug Wood, interim chairperson for the Muskegon County Recycling Network Leadership Team, and Matthew Flechter, recycling market development specialist for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
Funding for this project is provided by EGLE.
For more information, please contact Tanya Cabala, lakeshore outreach organizer at tcabala@wmeac.org or 231-798-5196.