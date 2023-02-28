Wonderland Distilling, Muskegon’s award-winning cocktail bar, announced Tuesday the opening of its new event space, The Barrel Room, for guests' upcoming events.
As an extension to the distillery’s award-winning cocktail bar, The Barrel Room can host parties of up to 80 guests with access to Wonderland’s full catering menu and perfectly paired cocktails and spirits.
“Community is everything to us at Wonderland,” said Mark Gongalski, CEO of Wonderland Distilling Company. “Providing our town with a place to gather and clink glasses is important. We hope this new space becomes the go-to spot to celebrate West Michigan’s big events – everything from birthday parties to holiday gatherings.”
The Barrel Room includes food for all tastes, including vegan options. This space is next door to the Muskegon cocktail bar's tasting room.
“Opening The Barrel Room right next door to our cocktail bar benefits us from a catering perspective, and from a community-building perspective,” said Allen Serio, Chief Marketing Director of Wonderland Distilling. “We can provide fresh food and cocktails without the hassle of transport, and host guests without it interfering with our day-to-day operations at the cocktail bar – it’s a win-win.”
Whether big or small, for work or family, this event space will surely make guests’ Lakeshore gatherings memorable. Visit Wonderland Distilling’s website to book any upcoming events.