Starting on Tuesday, February 11, from noon to 1:00 p.m,. there will be eight weekly live-streamed lectures at the Book Nook Java Shop in Montague.
These lectures, sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan and presented live in Grand Rapids at Calvin University, will be followed up locally by discussions of the topic on Wednesdays at the White Lake Community Library from noon-1:30 p.m.
To generate better discussions, the Wednesday attendees are encouraged to purchase the Great Decisions booklet ($32) and read the 10 pages or so of background on the week’s topic. Books can be purchased and all 8 topics can be viewed at the Foreign Policy Association website www.fpa.org under the heading Great Decisions.
The first week’s focus on February 11 is India and Pakistan, with the World Affairs Council providing a Tuesday lecture titled Kashmir: Flashpoint between India and Pakistan presented by Raza Ahmad Rumi director of the Department of Journalism at Ithaca College.
The Tuesday lecture requires no prior commitment, just drop in. Wednesday discussion group attendees may want to order the book and read ahead of time on the topic.
The discussion group on Wednesdays will remain open during the 8 weeks from February 11 to April 1, but if you want to join the discussion group on Wednesdays, or if you have any questions, contact Andrew Kuharevicz at The Book Nook Java Shop at HYPERLINK “mailto:andrew@thebooknookjavashop.com” andrew@thebooknookjavashop.com, or Marcia Conaghan at HYPERLINK “mailto:mconaghan@wlclib.org” mconaghan@wlclib.org.
The lectures and discussions will be presented in the following order:
• February 11 and 12 Kashmir: Flashpoint between India and Pakistan
• February 18 and 19 Philippines under Duterte
• February 25 and 26 Regional Security in the Red Sea Area
• March 3 and 4 Green Peacebuilding in the Age of Climate Change
• March 10 and 11 Human Trafficking
• March 17 and 18 Artificial Intelligence and National Security
• March 24 and 25 China’s Road into Latin America
• March 31 and April 1 Central American Immigration and US Foreign Policy
The Tuesday lectures will take place in the back room of The Book Nook Java Shop, 8744 Ferry Street, Montague which sells drinks, soup, and snacks for purchase there for those who want lunch while they listen. On Wednesdays you are invited to bring a sack lunch to the Legacy Room at the library at noon.
For more information, call the library at 231-894-9531, or visit the library website at wlclib.org.