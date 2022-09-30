NORTON SHORES — The Yankee Air Museum’s president and CEO, Kevin Walsh, in conjunction with Muskegon County Airport, announced Thursday at a press conference that an aviation experience tour and an included air show will take place from July 6-9, 2023 at the airport. This tour is called Wings Over Muskegon, and will serve as a fun once-in-a-lifetime event for those attending. The Yankee Air Museum will be providing all aircrafts, along with providing rides to the public attending the event.
The Yankee Air Museum was established in 1981, and is located on the grounds of historic Willow Run Airport at 47884 D Street in Belleville. The museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public through the history of American aeronautics, aerospace industry and its associated technologies while inspiring generations through personal experiences to ingrain pride in their national accomplishments. Their current operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Wings Over Muskegon Air Show will offer rides on the Yankee Air Museum’s C-47, B-17, B-25 and the Huey Helicopter. This show may feel as a nostalgia trip to those who annually attended the Muskegon Air Fair, which ended in 2006, but the Air Show production is nothing new to the Yankee Air Museum. Each year, the museum produces the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show in Ypsilanti. The forms distributed by the Yankee Air Museum at the press conference regarding the Muskegon show read: “While FFA regulations will prohibit bringing military jet teams like the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to Muskegon, Wings Over Muskegon will feature single-ship military demonstrations and flyovers along the civilian performers. Both military and civilian static displays, including historic aircraft, will also participate in the show.”
This reporter had the opportunity to ride in the C-47 “Hairless Joe,” a WWII military transport aircraft Thursday morning immediately following the Wings Over Muskegon press conference, along with 12 other writers and reporters. Each passenger was taught how to use their seatbelt, then was led into the aircraft. In a 20-minute excursion flying over the clear, blue waters of Lake Michigan, this reporter and the other attendees took photos and videos of the shoreline thousands of feet below. The ride itself was incredibly smooth, flown by experienced volunteer pilots that shared the joy of taking flight and steering vintage aircrafts.
Tickets for this event are now ready to purchase with existing dynamic pricing – the cheapest tickets are available today and will increase in price as preset ticket thresholds are met. The ticket numbers are limited, so it is advised by the Yankee Air Museum to purchase tickets sooner rather than later.Tickets for the Wings Over Muskegon aviation event can be purchased at www.wingsovermuskegon.com/tickets.