The cities of Whitehall and Montague still plan to help residents dispose of yard waste this spring despite the sheltering in place order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The City of Montague has scheduled its annual Brush Pick Up on Monday, May 11.
On its Facebook page, the city has written that all materials must be left at the edge of the street before May 11. Only one trip will be made through town.
All materials must be not more than 4" in diameter. No stumps, branches or logs created by tree removal, branches from commercial tree trimming or construction materials will be picked up.
The City of Whitehall is planning the Spring leaf pick up for the next two weeks (April 15-29.
Leaves should not be bagged, but just leaf them at the edge of the street or over the curb. Do no mix tree branches or twigs in the leaves.
Brush will be picked up Monday, May 4. Limbs must be stacked neatly at the curb or street edge by 7:30 a.m. May 4. Branches should be no longer than 4' `in length and no larger than 3 inches in diameter. The crew will pass through the city just one time.