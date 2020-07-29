Looking for a safe space to practice gentle yoga?
The library will be offering socially-distanced yoga on the lawn beginning this week. The classes, led by certified instructor Noelle Knowles, will be held at 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday in August. This will be a gentle class of mindful movement for all levels, and there is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per class. Attendees need to bring their own mat or towel and a water bottle. There will be flags on the lawn to help keep mats spaced at least 6 feet apart, and we promise to turn off the automatic sprinklers.
Summer Reading for Adults
Why let the kids have all the fun? Join the adult summer program to read books and earn prizes! Use the handy mobile app, READsquared, to record your reading, write book reviews, and enjoy extra games and challenges. There is also a print version of the game, if you prefer. It includes two bingo-style reading logs for tracking your reading this summer. Whichever way you choose to play, there are plenty of great prizes to be won. The program runs through August 28. Starter kits are available at the library, and include an instruction sheet, the two bingo boards, and some fun swag. Printable pages, a link to the mobile app, and more information are available at wlclib.org/adults.
FUN FACT: As of July 28, kids have logged 20,444 minutes in the children’s summer reading program. The kids also earned 330 badges on the reading app.
Coming Soon:
“Cross River Rivals: An Illustrated History of the White Lake Area” by Daniel Yakes and Steven Demos is in the process of being printed. The two-volume set will be available soon.
Online classes for job seekers begin the week of August 10. Call the library or visit wlclib.org for more information.
The Arts Council of White Lake’s online auction begins this week. Be sure to bid on the fabulous “Libraries Rock” basket, featuring books, a movie, and lots of Petoskey stones.
