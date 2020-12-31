NEW ERA – 2020 is on the way out, and no one is mourning its passing.
With the surging pandemic and a plunging economy, lives everywhere have been turned upside down. 350,000 COVID deaths and counting, tens of millions of Americans out of work and savings, facing eviction and mounting food insecurity, social distancing separating friends and families for months, with no immediate end in sight…No wonder 2020 jokes casting a cynical eye on the worst year ever have become a welcome coping mechanism.
Here’s a story, however, that proves that even in 2020, comfort and joy could be found. It begins at New Era Christian School, where teacher Jenna Leffring decided to ask her students to come up with an idea to brighten the holidays for area nursing home and assisted living residents who have been particularly isolated due to the pandemic.
“At New Era Christian, we have a philosophy called TFT—Truth for Training,” explains the 28-year-old art and music instructor. “It involves exploring what our ‘deep hopes’ are, in terms of living through Christ. My deep hope for my students is to use the gifts that God gave them to encourage others and point them to Christ.
“I asked my students what they thought they could do for seniors who could benefit from that encouragement this holiday season and they came up with the idea of making cards and taking them to the various facilities.”
The students’ mission began at Thanksgiving.
“The kids made 100 cards and delivered them to SKLD in Whitehall and the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart,” says Leffring. “Then, for Christmas, they came up with the goal of making 400 cards for the residents of seven area facilities.”
If 400 cards sounds like a tad too ambitious an undertaking, never underestimate the power of spiritual fuel. To spur themselves on, the students created a Christmas tree for their classroom wall, and proceeded to color it in each time a card was completed.
“When we reached 400, we colored the star,” Leffring happily recalls.
Leffring’s 67 students, spanning grades K-8, fashioned their own cards from scratch. Each contained the portion of the scriptures announcing the birth of Jesus, but every card was unique in both message and style.
“They folded the paper, decorated the cards, and did their own messages,” says Leffring. “It was fun to see the personality of each kid come out.”
One fifth grader wrote “I love you and God loves you too” on every card. Another was obviously inspired by visions of sugarplums.
“This kid said, ‘Maybe we could give everybody a box of choclates!’ He wanted to go big!” Leffring laughs. “He ended up writing on all his cards, ‘I hope you get lots of chocolate for Christmas.’”
Leffring and a delegation of three students then made the rounds, delivering the cards to SKLD, the OCMCF, White Lake Assisted Living, Beacon Specialized Living, Cherry Blossom Mano in Hart, and Chestnut Fields and McAuley Place in Muskegon.
“Of course we couldn’t visit the residents,” Leffring notes. “But the students dropped them off in the lobbies, or staff picked them up at the door.”
So far the kids have received a couple of thank you’s—including a card that read “Thank you from Grandma to All.”
“But even if we don’t get feedback, the kids were just happy to do it,” emphasizes Leffring. “We teach them that Christmas is not all about them. It’s your gift to others and how you give it that’s the important thing. By including scripture in the cards, they’re reminded of the real reason for the season. Jesus came to earth. You should be doing things for Him, not for praise.”
Leffring credits the supportive environment at New Era Christian, and Principal Phil Morse in particular, with the success of the project.
“This couldn’t have happened had it not been for the whole atmosphere at NEC. It trickles down from the top. Principal Phil is a transformational guy. He’s always 100 percent behind you. He is always checking in with the students, showing an interest in what they’re doing. I did very little. I asked the kids for their ideas. I asked Phil and he gave the go-ahead. Then the kids just took it from there.”