Even amid a pandemic election will still be taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
This year’s elections will be particularly unique since people have been encouraged more than ever to vote using an absentee ballot.
For just about every election the White Lake Beacon sends out a questionnaire via email to the candidates participating. Responses this year have been underwhelming, with only a handful of candidates submitting their surveys.
Below is the list of candidates for the election, and the information that could be gathered about them. A “” next to their name denotes whether or not they turned in their survey.
Dalton Township Supervisor
• Tony Barnes (D) Incumbent
• Jeffrey Alexander Martin (R)
Age: 31
Party: Republican
Personal Website: JeffThinks.com
Campaign Website: FixDalton.com
Occupation: Online English instructor
Education: TESOL certificate from Arizona State University
Memberships: Jeff Martin has been a member of organizations ranging from Mensa to Toastmasters.
Here is the 18 article series written on Dalton Township politics so far: http://www.jeffreyalexandermartin.com/search/label/Government
• Rory Rought (R)
Dalton Township Treasurer
• Tammy Stephenson (D) Incumbent
• Gerold Wayne Flater (R)
Dalton Township Clerk
• Lori K. Hayes (D) Incumbent
Dalton Township Trustee (Four open seats)
• Daniel Hess (D) Incumbent
• Michael Hiner (D) Incumbent
• Ambur Lenartowicz (D)
• James Lothschutz (D) Incumbent
• Brian C. Vallier (D)
• Kerry Gabriel Knight (R)
• Renea Knight (R)
• Nola Twining (R)
Age: 59
Occupation I am a full time caregiver for my daughter
Chaplain
Certified colon hydrotherapist
Education: GED
Membership: Any outreaches
• Lee Witte (R)
Montague Township Supervisor
• Jeff King (R) Incumbent
Montague Township Treasurer
• Tracy Korthase (R) Incumbent
Age: 57years old
Spouse: Husband Tim of Korthase and Sons Electric
Additional information: Lives on Henderson Road, Montague Township – lifelong resident of Township
Current occupation: Part-time Treasurer for Montague Township for 16 years, part-time with Korthase and Sons Electric, one of a few caretakers at the Montague Township parks and currently serve on Planning Commission
Other: Was a Montague Firefighter for six- years
• Montague Township Clerk
• Wesley J. Weesies (R) Incumbent
Montague Township Trustee (Two open seats)
•Jay Goodrich (R)
• Jacob R. Seaver (R) Incumbent
Whitehall Township Supervisor
• Paul Stark (D)
• Arnold Erb (R) *
Age: 65
Spouse: Susan
Children’s names if under 18: 3 children over 18.
Occupational history: Retired automotive tooling engineer, Journeyman Patternmaker, Anderson Global 4 yrs, Paragon Pattern & Mfg 23 yrs, Johnson Technology 4 yrs, Dresser Crane & Hoist, Ravenna Patteren
Educational background: Muskegon Community College, Tool & Die apprenticeship
Memberships, elected positions held, community activities:
Chairman Whitehall Twp ZBA 8 yrs.
volunteer work with Whitehall Twp Planning Commission
Member White Lake Area Sportfishing Assoc. work on fish boil
Live in Whitehall Twp 30 yrs.
Whitehall Township Treasurer
• June S. Lydens (R) Incumbent
• Whitehall Township Clerk
•Sarah K. Sylvester (D) Incumbent
Whitehall Township Trustee (2 open seats)
• Kayla L.E. Flaska (D) *
Age: 35
Children if under the age of 18: Single Mother to three beautiful children –Dominick, Elizabeth and Ryder
Occupation: Server at Gary’s Restaurant for seven years
Education: Studied Human Resource Management at Baker College
If elected this will be my first official elected position.
Memberships: I have volunteered @ Whitehall District Schools for many years. Involved with fundraising & field trips. My children are apart of the Lil Vikes & WLYSC community.
• Dennis Kroll (R) Incumbent
• Charles L. Schmitigal (R)