MUSKEGON – The Sportsmen for Youth board recently voted to cancel 2020 Youth Day at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds.
The decision was very difficult for the organization but the safety of their volunteers and participants was the deciding factor in the cancelation. Please stay tuned for upcoming raffles and our fundraising banquet which is scheduled for Feb 18.
They hope to see you next year for Youth Day on Sept. 11.
Youth Day is designed to introduce and educate youth to all things outdoors. From hunting and fishing to conservation and good stewardship of our natural resources.
Youth Day is dedicated to promoting the safe pursuit of outdoor activities. Sportsmen for Youth is a non-profit organization and is able to continue Youth Day free thanks to the generosity and donations from local business' and private donations.
Please Direct any questions to www.sportsmenforyouth.com, sportsmenforyouth.info@gmail.com.